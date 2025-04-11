A man shared how the waters of the Vaal Dam had reached his home after weeks of heavy rains in the central parts of South Africa

The region has been experiencing heavy rainfall, and even parts of Gauteng have been without sunlight for weeks

People across the country were amazed and concerned by the clip, with some thinking that more water was a good thing

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

A man shared how the overflowing Vaal Dam waters had reached his house, leaving Mzansi curious. Images: nicochantellewillemse

Source: TikTok

A frustrated gent went online to share how the waters of the Vaal Dam have reached his doorstep. The water has reached the first step of his backyard, with the water stretching out for as far as the eyes can see. South Africans were either concerned or amazed by the sight with some believing the extra water to be a good thing, while others were concerned.

Aquatic home

TikTokker nicochantellewillemse is the gent behind the clip. The dam has been receiving more rainfall than usual in the past few weeks resulting in all of its sluice gates being opened. As of the 11th of April, the dam sits at over 100% of its capacity.

See the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Documenting the dam

The TikTokker has shared several videos showing how the dam has filled up since late March. The surrounding area of Oranjeville has been heavily affected by the increase in rainwater. Outside of the dam content, the man loves to share what he gets up to in the gym. He also has a lot of love for his family.

Central parts of South Africa have been experiencing intense rainfall. Image: Andrew Fox

Source: Getty Images

One thing that pops up throughout his videos is that the man loves to live life to the fullest. He is always engaging in some fun activities, either at the gym or at home. South Africans were entertained by the clip he shared.

Read the comments below:

NowImAHamburger said:

"You are now technically part of the Vaal Dam which mean you no longer have to pay property taxes."

Stephen Kolenic mentioned:

"And the Vaal Dam's full supply level is 100% with a flood capacity of 126%. If your house is below the flood line 126%, have fun."

melanin.melz commented:

"Scary that I was talking about this yesterday, that the Vaal Dam will start flooding with the amount of rain going on."

MARANZAKING shared:

"This is just a warning and an alert to prepare for worst, times have changed and we're no longer living in earthly times. This is just a miner thing, we're yet to experience the worst 🤞🏽🤫🤘🏽"

dino_mad0 asked:

"Forgive my ignorance but shouldn’t they release some water through the sluice gates BEFORE it’s too late? 👀"

martinbishop856 posted:

"Thank you Lord, we prayed for water in our dams and this is more than we asked for, in Jesus name amen and amen!"

Morgy said:

"South Africa has more than enough water, the only problem is our failure to properly manage our sources and storages."

More South Africa-based stories from Briefly News

Briefly News previously reported that Dr Aaron Motsoaledi announced that 1,200 doctors could now be hired, thanks to the new budget.

previously reported that Dr Aaron Motsoaledi announced that 1,200 doctors could now be hired, thanks to the new budget. The new valuation roll by the Tshwane Municipality has the Kleinfontein, whites-only town fighting for its survival.

The Department of Home Affairs is making advanced efforts to curb illegal activities at land and sea borders.

Source: Briefly News