Dr Aaron Motsoaledi announced that 1,200 doctors could now be hired, thanks to the new budget

The Health Minister announced that R1.78 billion was made available to employ healthcare professionals

South Africans responded with mixed reactions to the news, with some worried the money would go missing

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Dr Aaron Motsoaledi announced that the department could now hire 1,200 doctors, thanks to the new budget. Image: Frennie Shivambu

Source: Getty Images

Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent ten years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

GAUTENG – There’s finally hope on the horizon for thousands of medical professionals in the country.

Dr Aaron Motsoaledi confirmed on Thursday, 11 April, that R1.78 billion had been set aside for the employment of medical professionals across South Africa.

The Minister of Health announced that the budget would go towards employing at least 1,200 doctors in the country.

Doctors, nurses and healthcare professionals to be employed

During a special media briefing, the minister explained that the money became available thanks to the budget that was adopted on 12 March 2025.

He added that thanks to this funding, it was now possible to recruit 1,200 doctors, nurses and other healthcare professionals.

“We believe we are in a position to announce to you that the council has approved advertisement of 1,200 doctors, 200 nurses, and 250 other healthcare professionals at the cost of R1.78 billion,” the minister announced.

He added that the recruitment processes would soon begin.

Concerns in the healthcare sector over the shortage of posts

The announcement will come as a relief to many as there has been a major shortage of posts within the healthcare sector.

Thousands of qualified doctors are unable to find placement in hospitals after completing their community service period. This has led to widespread protests across the country.

While the exact number of unemployed doctors cannot be confirmed, the figure sits at approximately 1,800. In January 2025, an Eastern Cape doctor went viral after she took to social media to beg for a job.

The shortage of posts also comes at a time when the country is dealing with a shortage of doctors to provide adequate medical care.

Motsoaledi stated that the department realised the urgency and maintained that they were working on getting medical professionals into the system as fast as possible.

While the country is facing a shortage of doctors, thousands of qualified doctors remain unemployed. Image: Sam Edwards

Source: Getty Images

Minister’s announcement sparks mixed reactions

The news sparked mixed reactions among South Africans, as some questioned whether it was permanent posts, while others celebrated the news.

Sithembile Portia Ntshangase asked:

“Is it jobs or internships? Because this government will be announcing jobs and billions of rands, only for people to realise they’re 24-month internships. Anything the ANC announces bores me 🙄.”

Shirley Teasdale stated:

“Make sure it's professionals, not bought nursing certificates😳.”

Mbango Lira Lindile added:

“Good move. Finally. I hope all the doctors and nurses can finally be employed permanently, more specifically in the rural areas.”

Musa Jazz Zulu asked:

“There's a budget for hiring doctors and nurses, but where are the health facilities (hospitals & clinics)? Because the ones we have are under pressure and always full of patients. Some end up going home without getting medical attention.”

Daphne Nkosi said:

“I hope only South Africans will benefit. Especially the youth who graduated and are sitting at home.”

Erick Mabuela added:

“Wow, please employ South African doctors.”

Mpolaene Mosaemedi Makoro expressed concern:

“After three months, that money will be missing.”

KZN doctors protest over unemployment

Briefly News reported that hundreds of KwaZulu-Natal's (KZN) unemployed doctors staged a march to demand jobs.

The group marched to the Health Department's headquarters on 31 January 2025 with a list of demands.

The unemployed doctors also noted that there was a staggering doctor-to-patient ratio of 0:31 doctors per 1,000 patients in SA.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News