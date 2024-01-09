Concerns rise as newly qualified doctors face a shortage of public sector positions

The unemployment crisis in the medical sector is linked by the South African Medical Association to government officials' poor planning and corruption

The ongoing shortage is leading experienced doctors to migrate, exacerbating the problem

Newly qualified medical graduates are struggling with employment in South Africa. Image: Julein Rosa

Source: Getty Images

Growing apprehension surrounds the shortage of public sector positions available for newly qualified doctors who have finalised their community service training, and aspiring to serve as medical officers.

According to eNCA, the South African Medical Association chairperson, Dr Mvuyisi Mzukwa says that the problem comes in when doctors need to continue with their services.

"While financial constraints may contribute, the root issue lies in inadequate governance and leadership. Another challenge we confront is a severe scarcity of human resources in healthcare on the ground. Acknowledging this, the minister openly admitted in Parliament that we are facing a critical shortage of doctors."

Mzansi is not surprised by the unemployment rate

Lydia Moja mentioned:

"There are no jobs for everyone."

Sue Scheepers stated:

"In other words, they probably just don't have the money to pay them."

Bizaro Mogapi expressed:

"ANC has destroyed everything."

Ndu Zuma says:

"This is sad and extremely disgraceful."

Darren Bouwer

"ANC has destroyed the economy and milked the country dry."

Alinah Molale noted:

"Shocking."

Severe Doctor Shortage in South Africa

According to BizNews, South Africa faces a severe shortage of medical professionals in state-owned hospitals, leaving 800 qualified doctors unemployed due to budget constraints.

The persistent scarcity is causing skilled doctors to emigrate, worsening the situation. The government, recognising the problem, urges registered doctors to step forward for available positions.

This healthcare crisis is indicative of broader challenges in Africa's most industrialised economy, including power cuts, mismanagement, and corruption.

Four Johannesburg doctors' success story captivates Mzansi

Previously, Briefly News reported that choosing the path of a doctor is a commitment to saving lives, often requiring significant personal sacrifices.

These four impressive doctors, radiating pride, recently posted a photo in scrubs leaning on a car. Their caption conveyed a powerful message, detailing the collective struggles they triumphed over to reach their current success.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News