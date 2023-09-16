A female doctor voiced concerns on social media about unemployed people having children that they can't afford

She cited the high birth rates at her workplace and said it's time to have an honest conversation about the matter

Her video triggered mixed reactions among Mzansi people, with many supporting her strong argument

A South African female doctor recently used social media to express concerns about unemployed people having children.

Doctor brings up social issue

In her TikTok post, she highlighted the pressing need for the community to address this issue. She @ntha_bise_ng said they are delivering up to 500 babies each month at her workplace.

"You can't keep having babies if you can't afford them."

Debating reproductive choices

The doctor's video ignited a passionate debate about who should or shouldn't have children. Some people resonated with her viewpoint, agreeing that the economic challenges of unemployment should be considered before bringing new life into the world.

On the other hand, people argued that women who choose not to have children often face judgment from the community, sometimes labelled as infertile.

Impact of high unemployment

Netizens gave their takes on unemployment people having children and the quality of life the kids live.

Read some of the comments below:

@Kelly_Ace21 said:

"More babies, more social problems. We don't want to talk about it."

@sky wrote:

"Bathi we are judgemental. So we choose to keep wuiet."

@ThyQueendom shared:

"34 and no baby by choice. When I argue with people they tend 2 think telling me that I don't have a child is an insult. It will never offend me. "

@Itumeleng mentioned:

"Conversations our people aren’t ready to have."

@Aseza wrote:

"Bathi babies are blessings from God."

@Zinhle_Zondi added:

"They say we’re judgmental when we raise these questions."

@MoyaboHenriettaSelowa stated:

"I am 26 with no baby they say am infertile."

@UrbanChic62 posted:

"It’s so sad to witness the quality of lives those kids will live. It’s a cycle that will keep on repeating."

