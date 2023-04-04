A lady went to a barber and regretted it when she got an interesting haircut after showing her barber the style she wanted

The video of the woman got thousands of views as people gave their thoughts about her new hairstyle

Online users commented to make fun of the lady's short haircut and even compared it to gospel legend Rebecca Malope's edgy hairstyle

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

A TikTokker shared the results of going to a barber. The lady had her hair cut short, but it looked nothing like the inspiration pictures.

People were in stitches after this woman showed the barber what she wanted but got the opposite. Image: TikTok/@o.thandiweyyyo_s

Source: UGC

The video was a viral hit as it got over 300 000 views. Online users left hundreds of comments on the video and weighed in with thoughts about the haircut.

SA woman disappointed by haircut

A woman on TikTok, @o.thandiweyyyo__, showed people she wanted a low-cut fade. The creator posted the picture with the desired hairstyle. Then the lady revealed what she got to by showing her short haircut with trimmed sides.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Watch the reveal:

Online users make fun of woman's hairstyle

People love to see haircut disasters, and this lady's TikTok was a viral hit. People compared the lady to gospel sensation Rebecca Malope who also rocks a short hairstyle with tapered sides.

@whotfiskairo commented:

"Yoh Rebecca Malope."

@ntate_zweli commented:

"Ekare she'll sing my mother was a kitchen girl my father was a garden boy"

@_mbalee2 commented:

"Aw Lundi Tyamara, you did not die you multiplied."

@thandolwethu_244 commented:

"Rebecca is that you?"

@khosi_h commented:

"Trust the process."

@e.thereal___ commented:

"Yoh I'd cry 40 days and 40 nights."

"Mara, I think it's your hair." Lady's botched haircut by barber has SA in tears

Briefly News reported that a lady on TikTok showed people what happened to her when she went to Legends Barbershop. People were in stitches after showing her expectations versus the reality of the haircut she got.

The lady's video went viral as people reacted to the comical haircut. Online users cracked jokes at the woman's expense.

Peeps were amazed by how badly the haircut came out. Other netizens did not blame the barber but blamed the woman's hair texture. Many TikTok users pointed out that the lady should have relaxed her hair first if she wanted the same results as the picture.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News