High school boys from Johannesburg went viral on TikTok with the shenanigans they got up to at school

The boys who attend Benoni High School left Mzansi peeps confused after giving themselves random haircuts

The video shows how one of the boys brought clippers to the school just to go wild on other students' hair

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

A video showing high schoolers from Johannesburg left people in stitches after seeing what they were doing. The Benoni High School boys were giving themselves interesting makeovers.

Benoni High School boys cut their hair and people were interested to know why. Image: TikTok/ @mister.dash

Source: UGC

The TikTok was a viral hit as people wondered why they were running their hairstyles. South Africans commented with speculations about the high schoolers' behaviour.

Highschoolers in Johannesburg get millions of TikTok views over haircuts

A video by @mister.dash shows the boys at his school in Johannesburg getting haphazard haircuts. In the video, a boy at Benoni High School had clippers, and he was chopping off people's hair until parts of the school grounds were covered with strands of hair.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Watch the video below:

South Africans have questions for Benoni High School students

People were about Benoni High School as they saw the boys ruin their hair. TikTok users had questions, including where the teachers were while the boys were misbehaving.

Carl Johnson commented:

"The girls are gonna be crying after their crush tries this."

chr1s commented:

"Entering school with full hair and leaving bald is crazy."

Him commented:

"At least everyone’s hairs messed up so no one is singled out."

Sophia commented:

"That’s so sad."

nathi commented:

"Avatar one caught me off guard."

Rachel <3

"Where are the teachers."

Tumza da small‍ commented:

"And this is legal?"

SMI.TI commented:

"I like how everyone who's trimming them has hair on their heads."

Karabo commented:

"It feels like something the hockey 1st team players do."

SMI.TI commented:

"I like how everyone who's trimming them has hair on their heads."

"Joshua Doore": Barber leaves man half shaven after loadshedding, SA amused

Briefly News previously reported that people were dying of laughter over a man whose trip to the barber backfired thanks to loadshedding. The electricity at the barber salon cut off during someone's haircut, and he was left with a large bald spot.

Inspired by the men's messy haircut, many people started naming characters he resembled. People named characters such as Joshua Doore and Reality TV star Dr Phil.

Online users could not stop laughing at the video as loadshedding continues to be a problem. People cracked jokes as they said the hair turned him into Dr Phil and Joshua Doore.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News