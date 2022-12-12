A video on TikTok shows a man getting his hair shaved but the whole process is interrupted by loadshedding

The man in the video ended up with a haircut that looked exactly like Joshua Doore which had netizens in stitches

People could not stop cracking up as they commented on the man's haircut after the barber's bad luck with electricity

People were dying of laughter over a man whose trip to the barber backfired thanks to loadshedding. The electricity at the barber salon cut off during someone's haircut and he was left with a large bald spot.

A video showed people just how much Eskom can ruin everything, including barbers and their customers. Image: TikTok/unkle_juju

Source: UGC

Inspired by the men's messy haircut many people started naming characters he resembled. People named characters such as Joshua Doore and Reality TV doctor Phil.

Man's haircut gets messed up by load-shedding

An online user posted a video on TikTok of how business owners get affected by loadshedding. In the video, a young man tries to get a haircut but had to stop midway because of a power cut.

Online users could not stop laughing at the video as load-shedding continues to be a problem. People cracked jokes as they named people he looked like which included Dr Phil and Joshua Doore.

Thabi commented:

"Time to get the car battery out."

Ameenn01 commented:

"Lol, my lungs."

Sekhotseng Tlhony Se commented:

"Is that Dr Phil?"

user9243068125259 commented:

NGEKE!!!!!!!!"

Naaj Nadine commented:

"At least it is half done."

Mel commented:

"I know loadshedding is bad but this made me cry."

Zeenuth commented:

You made him look old."

Nonie _Vasenie commented:

"Joshua Doore LOL."

Sandy01 commented:

"Whole two hours waiting."

Salsa_16 commented:

"The ripple effect of Eskom."

Mr.Petersen commented:

"Now he's a uncle in the furniture business."

user2291214871527 commented:

"Me checking the load shedding schedule before I leave for the salon."

Priscilla Kayoba commented:

"I've never laughed so hard."

Matthew Smith commented:

"Dr Phil."

Nathalie commented:

"Joshua Doore."

"We just want to talk:" SA finds man who flips the switch for loadshedding

A video of how power cuts are initiated in North West, Rustenburg, amused people. Loadshedding in South Africa continues at full force, and online users got a bit of closure by seeing how it all works.

TikTokker @mandisidyantyi works at a power station, and he showed people that he is responsible for switching off electricity. The video completely took south African online users as it got millions of views.

A video posted on TikTok by @mandisidyantyi shows the man who works at Rustenburg municipality managing 11 000 volts of electricity. In the video, the man switched off some of the power units, which caused a reaction among netizens as it got 3.5 million views and 122 000 likes.

Source: Briefly News