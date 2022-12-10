Eskom announced on Saturday afternoon that loadshedding has been escalated to Stage 5 indefinitely

The energy company said there is an unusually high demand for power that generating units cannot supply

South Africans took to social to voice their anger and most people said they are tired of Eskom's never-ending excuses

Eskom will roll out Stage 5 loadshedding indefinitely. Image: Stock Photos

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has ramped up loadshedding to Stage 5 until further notice. Previous plans to start implementing Stage 2 on Sunday were changed due to further breakdowns of generating units at several power stations.

"Due to unusually high demand and the breakdown of a generating unit each at Hendrina, Kendal and Kriel power stations, loadshedding has unfortunately been escalated to Stage 5 until further notice."

The power utility company added that one unit at Koeberg was taken offline for scheduled maintenance and refuelling, reported TimesLIVE.

Eskom assured South Africans that they will be updated when the situation changes.

Citizens were not impressed by Eskom claiming the grid is under constraint because of the high demand for electricity. Read a few of their comments below:

@khustazm tweeted:

"Yoh, expect a protest outside Eskom soon. I’m working on it."

@Domzo stated:

"All employees at Eskom should lose jobs, you escalate to stage 5 when people are sitting without power for hours upon hours, and you say it's unusually high demand? Where's the logic in that? How can you have high demand when barely anyone has power?"

@Bav125 asked:

"How does it feel to be the most hated entity in South Africa."

@papaoageng suggested:

"Just switch off all the power stations for a week and do proper maintenance. These stages are just affecting our lives."

@shannonmawson asked:

"Why don't you try updating us about solutions?

@raatkirani213 said:

"Enough with your lies! All of Eskom should be charged with treason."

