South Africans were displeased with an announcement from Eskom stating that stage 6 loadshedding would continue indefinitely

The power utility has been facing many problems and said that generators breaking down was the cause

People across the country shared their dismay about the news and commented on the company's issues

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's largest power producer, Eskom, announced that stage six loadshedding would continue in the country indefinitely.

The embattled electricity generator has faced many breakdowns over the past months. Images: Jasastyle/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

According to Enca, the company states that the problem stems from generators breaking down. The budget cuts the utility has experienced have also pushed it to conserve fuel reserved for its diesel-fired gas turbines.

Months of darkness

The country has experienced widespread rolling blackouts for a few months, with very little respite. This also isn't the first time Eskom has implemented stage 6 loadshedding. Back in September, the utility implemented the stage for a brief period of time.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

According to energy analyst Ted Blom, 1000 MW of power is expected to be lost due to more failures, resulting in stage 7 loadshedding. He also says that key refurbishments were ignored back in 2020, leading to the current state of the power plants.

South Africans were frustrated with the news and expressed their disdain towards the power utility on Twitter. See the comments below:

@LandOfBlackOuts said:

"No need for investors or tourists to come here Who wants to start a business without power or come on holiday in the LandOfBlackOuts."

@DaveSim38812799 mentioned:

"If it gets much worse, it will be a whole Province loadshed for 4 hours at a time."

@KznLibra commented:

"Just finished 4 hrs of loading shedding and the app says repeat tonight from 10-2am."

@mphosugar posted:

"Seriously? I give up "

@achilies17 shared:

"The blessings just keeps on coming ever since 1994."

@GUNNERS28 said:

"As soon as their increase is confirmed level will drop."

@kelsow_1 commented:

"This can't be real!"

@YonelaMbono mentioned:

"Oppression at its best."

EFF’s Floyd Shivambu slams energy minister Gwede Mantashe for shortcomings after his criticism of De Ruyter

In another story, Briefly News previously reported the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF's) Floyd Shivambu racked Mineral Resource and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe over the coals for his shortcomings at the helm of the energy department.

Shivambu criticised Mantashe in a scathing tweet slamming the energy minister for being a commentator who is not responsible for energy in the country.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News