A SAPS member shot and killed his girlfriend before fatally shooting himself in Standerton, Mpumalanga

While on patrol, the officer reportedly saw his girlfriend, who was also part of the force, in a car with another man

The female officer was rushed to a local hospital; however, she succumbed to her multiple bullet wounds

A policeman shot and killed his girlfriend, who was also an officer, before turning the gun on himself in Standerton, Mpumalanga.

Officer murders girlfriend

The on-duty officer from Val Police Station was on patrol when he allegedly spotted his girlfriend in a car with another man on 30 April 2024. According to @sa_crime, the officer confronted his off-duty girlfriend, which resulted in him shooting her multiple times.

The Standerton Chronicle said the male officer then turned the gun on himself. The unknown man reportedly fled the scene.

Reports state that the woman was rushed off to a local hospital; however, she succumbed to her injuries.

Citizens call on counselling for SAPS

Many netizens who were reacting to the prevalence of reported murder-suicides in the police force pointed out the importance of counselling for our men and women in blue.

@TheGeopol advised:

“Make therapy mandatory for SAPS, they need to stop seeing a gun as a solution to every problem they encounter.”

@renei_Nay said:

“Surprise, surprise. Police officers again. All relationships between police officers have the same ending; we don’t even get shocked.”

@BVandau added:

“So many social workers without a job, if only our gov cared enough.”

@sabhukumandiva recommended:

“Send them all back to the academy for re-orientation.”

@SparksTsetse guided:

“Stop dating at work.”

