A Metro Police officer fatally shot his wife, wounded his son and then killed himself in their Illovo home

The 19-year-old, who survived the shooting, son is receiving medical attention at a hospital in KwaZulu-Natal

Many South Africans are concerned by the prevalence of murder-suicides involving police officers and their spouses

A Metro Police Officer shot and killed his wife and wounded his son before killing himself at their Illovo home. Images: Stock Images

An eThekwini Metro Police officer has allegedly shot his wife and son before committing suicide.

According to ENCA, the officer and his wife died from the gunshot wounds, while their 19-year-old son survived and was admitted to a local hospital.

A report by the South Coast Sun said the incident occurred on 15 April 2024 at the family’s home in Illovo, Durban South.

Officers said the motive of the murder-suicide was unknown.

South Africans concerned by murder-suicides involving police

Many netizens were concerned about the prevalence of murder-suicides involving SAPS members and their loved ones.

@sirboring_26 said:

“This is the reason I avoid SAPS personnel in the dating world. One heartbreak and you having therapy with God.”

@nreputable added:

“Eish! The 19-year-old will never recover from this mentally, this is just simply devastating ”

@Choppa_Mat commented:

“Not so long there was an incident where a cop killed his partner who was a traffic officer with a knife and today is this ♂️”

@Zulu_Mageb sympathised with the survivor:

“Poor boy, May he gain strength to overcome this and get well soon. I am worried about these murder suicide occurrences may God see us through.”

@Mhlontlo10 added:

“Dating a Peace Officer is definitely something extreme.”

KZN officer arrested for assault after girlfriend cries foul

Briefly News previously reported that a 39-year-old Mpumalanga police officer, accused of assaulting his girlfriend, was arrested by KZN police.

The SAPS member was nabbed after the alleged victim posted images of her badly beaten face on Facebook.

The officer, who works at the Mpumalanga Police Station, reportedly attacked the woman along Mthoko Mkhize Main Road in Hammarsdale on Sunday, 31 March 2024.

