Murder-Suicide: Cop Kills Himself, Wife and Injures Suspected Lover

A police officer has killed himself after shooting his wife dead and wounding her suspected lover

The 39-year-old fled the scene after killing his wife and shooting a 24-year-old man, when confronted by the police he turned his weapon on himself

The police officers 34-year-old wife was declared dead at the scene and the injured man was taken to the hospital

SPRINGBOK - A police officer has killed himself after shooting his wife dead and injuring another person who authorities believe was the wife's lover.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPD) has opened an investigation into the incident that took place in Springbok in the Northern Cape.

A 39-year-old police officer killed himself and his 34-year-old wife and injured her 24-year-old suspected lover. Photo credit: @SAPoliceService

Grace Langa, the police spokesperson, explained that the shooting took place in the early hours of Saturday morning.

It is alleged that the 39-year-old officer killed his wife and injured her suspected lover then fled the scene.

When police confronted him he turned his weapon on himself. The 32-year-old wife was declared dead at the scene and the 24-year-old man, the alleged lover, was injured and taken to the hospital.

