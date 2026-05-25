Chris Brown's recent graduation sparked intense debate online about the legitimacy of the institution that awarded him his honorary doctorate

Veteran actor Sello Maake KaNcube was caught in the crossfire as South African netizens ruthlessly dragged local stars back into the conversation over their own past academic controversies

The online backlash reignited scrutiny over bogus qualifications, reminding Mzansi of the infamous Trinity International Bible University scandal, where several high-profile figures were awarded invalid degrees

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Chris Brown's doctorate was likened to Sello Maake KaNcube's degree from Trinity International Bible University. Images: Prince Williams/WireImage, PhilMphela

Source: UGC

South African social media users were in a frenzy following R&B superstar Chris Brown's recent graduation, which has ignited an intense online debate regarding the legitimacy of the institution that awarded him his honorary doctorate.

On 23 May 2026, the singer received an honorary doctorate in Visual and Performing Arts from Harvest Christian University. He shared photos from the ceremony, where he proudly wore his graduation cap and gown, smiling alongside university officials.

The With You singer exclaimed, "I did a thing," in a proud caption that racked up millions of likes within hours. But while his loyal fanbase rushed to congratulate Dr Breezy on his latest milestone, critics immediately questioned the legitimacy of the degree.

Several uses dug up information about the institution, uncovering that it was allegedly not accredited and thus had seemingly awarded him an invalid degree.

Both Chris Brown and Sello Maake KaNcube's honours were said to be invalid and awarded by non-accredited institutions. Images: Prince Williams/WireImage, TvblogbyMLU/ Twitter

Source: UGC

South Africans quickly recalled the infamous Trinity International Bible University scandal that saw many high-profile figures being awarded bogus degrees. Former Generations actor Sello Maake KaNcube's name was immediately dragged into the conversation after netizens pointed out how proudly he had celebrated his invalid PhD in Philosophy and Business Administration.

The legendary actor, who was conferred with the controversial title alongside other prominent figures like gospel star Winnie Mashaba and Skeem Saam actress Elizabeth Serunye, faced severe public scrutiny when the Department of Higher Education officially flagged the institution as a fake, unregistered college.

Though the veteran actor moved on from the scandal, even joking about it online, South Africans on X have clearly not forgotten the warehouse graduation, using Chris Brown's American degree saga to reignite the memes surrounding Maake KaNcube and his peers' "fong kong" doctorates.

See the viral posts below.

Mzansi reacts to Sello Maake KaNcube backlash

Social media users revisited the Trinity International Bible University and ruthlessly dragged Maake KaNcube and his peers.

MoorishKeith said:

"When I initially saw that image, I immediately thought of Ntate Sello."

kabontle62 threw shade:

"Even the dress code tells you that they're not serious."

NyadiFlower argued:

"This is a disrespect to the genuine PhD candidates."

OldAtlanna roasted Chris Brown's degree:

"An honorary degree from a non-accredited institution."

sheslovableMaya wrote:

"It looks like a fly-by-night graduation."

McFrankoSA trolled MaMkhize's honorary doctorate:

"It’s giving Dr Shauwn Mamkhize."

Prince_gift2 joked:

"With his warehouse PHD."

Sello Maake KaNcube is among several high-profile figures who received bogus degrees from Trinity International Bible University. Images: MDNnewss

Source: Twitter

Unathi Nkayi breaks silence following alleged arrest

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Unathi Nkayi's social media updates following her alleged run-in with the law.

The singer and media personality was reported to have been arrested, and while many people roasted her online, she seemed completely unfazed.

Source: Briefly News