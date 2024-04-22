Sello Maake KaNcube finally reacted to the claims that a bogus institution handed him a PhD

The veteran actor posted a famous meme of himself clapping his hands in disbelief after the news got out about Trinity International Bible University

Mzansi was in stitches over Sello's reaction, with others praising him for being a good sport despite the unfortunate news

Sello Maake KaNcube weighed in on the bogus PhD claims after receiving a doctorate from the Trinity International Bible University. Images: sellomkn

Source: Instagram

Ntate Sello Maake KaNcube was a good sport after the Trinity International Bible University was outed. The institution is said not to be registered however, it has been honouring several celebs with doctorates.

Sello Maake KaNcube reacts to PhD claims

In the wake of Sello Maake KaNcube celebrating being honoured with a PhD at the Trinity International Bible University, it was revealed that the institution was bogus and not registered with the Department of Education.

According to SowetanLIVE, after Minister of Higher Education, Blade Nzimande confirmed that the institution had been warned on several occasions to cease operating illegally without taking the proper precautions.

In reaction to the news, Twitter (X) user miss_andisa shared a screenshot from Ntate Sello's Facebook page reacting with a famous meme of himself.

Despite having seemingly deleted the meme, which could possibly have been photoshopped, the former The Queen actor's graduation photos are still on his social media, which begs the question of whether he believes the claims or not:

Mzansi weighs in on Sello Maake KaNcube's reaction

Netizens are in stitches over Ntate Sello's honour:

gistwhere said:

"He just found out."

2meV encouraged Sello:

"I love him for this! The real one is on the way, Bra Archie, don't lose hope."

ComradeSmiles wrote:

"What a legend!"

Leannememphis was impressed:

"Let’s not forget the flex of having a meme of yourself to match your current situation."

sliez0 showed love to Sello:

"Love the sense of humour he has. At least he took it fairly and wasn't disgruntled on social media."

Blkbro was stunned:

"Who would do such a thing to Archie?"

Source: Briefly News