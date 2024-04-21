Sello Maake celebrated his PhD awarded by Trinity International Bible University, but it was a shortlived celebration

Trinity International Bible University has also honoured Elizabeth Serunye and Winnie Mashaba with their own qualifications

Blade Nzimande shared crucial information about Trinity International Bible University, which affected the validity of the actors' doctorates

Sello Maake ka Ncube was one of three actors who were recognised by Trinity International Bible University. The educational institution went of its way to make some Mzansi celebrities experts.

Sello Maake ka Ncube, Elizabeth Serunye and Winnie Mahshaba's honorary doctorates were invalid, according to Blade Nzimande. Image: Instagram / @serunyeelizabeth /X / @sellomkn

Netizens were in doubt when Sello Maake kaNcube celebrated his honorary PhD. The latest update about Trinity International Bible University shed light on the quality of his degree.

University gives out unauthorised degrees

According to Sowetan Live, Blade Nzimande pointed out that Trinity International Bible University is not a registered university and can not confer qualifications to anyone. The institution received a warning to cease all illegal activities. The Minister of Higher Education's revelation came after Sello Maake ka Ncube celebrated getting his honorary PhD. Check out the post below:

Entertainment blog @MDNnewss also showed that Winnie Mashaba and Elizabeth Serunye got degrees from Trinity International Bible University. See the post below:

SA discusses unregistered university

Netizens commented on Trinity International Bible University's scandal. Peeps shared harsh takes about the situation.

@General_Sport7 said:

"I was wondering as to when did Ntate Sello study."

@ElaninQ wrote:

"Second hand embarrassment."

@Didts13 added:

"So embarrassed okare ke nna, but le bone, just the name of that school alone nje."

@KasiBlackRoom joked:

"Principal Thobakgale got scammed both on television and real life with the same person."

@MathonsiSmiso argued:

"I’m totally against these doctoral degrees people should study."

SIU asks to investigate Fort Hare's fake degrees saga

Briefly News previously reported that the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has requested President Cyril Ramaphosa to amend the scope of its corruption probe at the University of Fort Hare.

If the application is approved, the SIU can probe the maladministration claims on awarding masters' degrees at the university.

SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago told Sunday World that the application was before Ramaphosa for his consideration.

