Patrick Maswanganyi gets new nickname after changing his look at Orlando Pirates pre-season camp in Spain

The South African international wows teammates with new look in Marbella, and he explained the reason behind his new nickname

Netizens on social media shared their thoughts on the Pirates midfielder's new look and nickname online

Orlando Pirates star Patrick Maswanganyi has picked up a new nickname from teammates after changing his look while resuming pre-season camp with the Bucs.

The Bafana Bafana star and other Pirates stars are training under newly appointed manager Abdeslam Ouaddou in their pre-season camp in Marbella, Spain.

The South African international and other new signings that joined the Sea Robbers this summer failed to lead the Premier Soccer League to victory in their first pre-season game against English side Bolton Wanderers in Spain.

Patrick Maswanganyi in action during Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs clash. Photo: Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

Maswanganyi gets a new nickname in Spain

Maswanganyi has gotten a new nickname after he resumed pre-season training this month in Spain.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The South African midfielder resumed training with a new hairstyle and, while speaking with SuperSport TV presenter Thomas Mlambo, confirmed why Pirates summer signing Sipho Mbule called him Travis Scott.

“I heard the MasterChef (Sipho Mbule) calling you Travis Scott. Is that your new nickname?” Thomas Mlambo asked Tito.

“That’s my new nickname,” he replied. “I just like Travis Scott a lot. I play his music, so that’s why they call me Travis Scott.”

Patrick Maswanganyi showed off new look in Spain. Photo: titogram.10

Source: Instagram

As a fan of Travis Scott, the 27-year-old disclosed he has always wanted to get the musician's hairstyle.

“I think it’s something I wanted to do during the offseason. It’s my new look for the new season,” he added.

The video shared by Mlambo on social media sparked several reactions from fans and followers of the South African sportscaster.

Reactions as Maswanganyi gets new nickname

mkasithapelo said:

"Aii, whenever a player get invested in their hair, it's over. He's never gonna head the ball ever again. 🤣🤣🤣"

PMTOGU01 wrote:

"I need to listen to Travis Scott, I need to hear what influence him."

ThobiesNET reacted:

"😂🤣😂🤣Seeing Tito n Mbuli, its like they r upto something already, ja next season will be interesting. Imagine dogs chasing 2 rabbits on the field, that will be like playing against Tito n Mbuli, both Masters of their own craft."

THAKHANANI implied:

"We need goals and assists not weeves and eye lashes.. We need footballers not influencers.. People are sleeping on the boy Masindi Nemutanzhela.I like his pressing,his movement on and off the ball.His reading of the game. A midfielder and a half."

Hlelolomdaliwam shared:

"Let me bookmark this, we’ll be there when they are 11 points behind Sundowns in mid February."

gedleyihlekisa commented:

"Thom th when are you getting some juicy nyana about mbule how he feels being in the camp and what he think about changing room ,phela ku sundowns ku yellow ngathi kuyiwa moriya."

OPFCMega added:

"tito is such a shy humble gent man, he doesn’t deserve all this hate from our toxic fans."

Saleng leaves Pirates on loan to PSL rival

Briefly News earlier reported that Monnapule Saleng has joined PSL side Orbit College on a season-long loan move.

The South African international would be returning to his former club after a problematic season with the Sea Robbers.

Source: Briefly News