IDAC head Andrea Johnson submitted an affidavit to the Madlanga Commission linking strategic appointments in Crime Intelligence to illegal access to funds

Johnson alleged that Lieutenant General Khumalo and co-accused installed officers specifically to bypass financial controls within the unit

Johnson indicated she intends to apply for leave to testify before the commission to expand on her findings about systemic corruption

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Andrea Johnson began her testimony at the Madlanga Commission. Image: The Surprise Golela Podcast and Updates

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SOUTH AFRICA — The head of the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC), Andrea Johnson, has accused senior leadership within the South African Police Service's Crime Intelligence Unit of orchestrating a deliberate system of state capture through the manipulation of internal appointments and financial controls.

Johnson's claims are contained in an affidavit submitted to the Madlanga Commission, in which she outlines how targeted placements within the unit were allegedly used to circumvent established financial procedures and allow unlawful access to unit funding.

Appointments used to bypass financial controls

According to the affidavit Eyewitness News posted on X, Lieutenant General Khumalo and his co-accused installed specific individuals into key positions with the intention that those officers would not obstruct or report their unlawful conduct. Johnson, who faced calls to be arrested, stated that these token appointments effectively allowed personnel to access funding outside of proper channels, without adhering to required procedures.

Johnson cautioned that assessing each case in isolation would obscure the full picture. She argued that only a comprehensive review of all matters referred to IDAC by Mr Adams reveals the true scope of the conduct, which she described as a broader system involving state capture, fraud, corruption, and the defeating of justice within the Crime Intelligence Unit.

Johnson defines state capture within the unit

In her affidavit, Johnson provided a definition of state capture, describing it as a form of systemic political corruption in which private interests gain significant influence over state decision-making processes for personal gain. She alleged that the Head of Crime Intelligence and other senior managers had effectively captured internal systems and processes to serve those private interests.

Johnson stated her intention to apply for leave to testify before the commission in person. If her application is granted, she plans to detail how senior managers systematically manipulated operational procedures, accessed funds outside legitimate channels, and compromised the functioning of the Crime Intelligence Unit. Her planned testimony would further elaborate on the mechanisms through which the unit's systems were captured for private benefit.

View the affidavit on X here:

Cyril Ramaphosa scrutinises Andrea Johnson

In a related article, Briefly News reported on President Cyril Ramaphosa's scrutiny of Advocate Andrea Johnson following her absence from the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry. Johnson's failure to testify has raised significant concerns, especially given the serious allegations of misconduct levied against her during the proceedings.

Source: Briefly News