Suspended Inspector-General of Intelligence Imtiaz Fazel filed a High Court application challenging the withdrawal of his security clearance and suspension

Fazel alleged in his affidavit that Police Minister Senzo Mchunu ordered a halt to filling vacant posts to weaken his office's oversight capacity

The suspended IGI said his office had been investigating irregular covert procurement within Crime Intelligence when the alleged campaign began

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Senzo Mchunu is facing allegations of interfering with Imtiaz Fazel's work. Images: Emmanuel Croset/AFP via Getty Images and @CrimeWatch_RSA/ X

Source: UGC

SOUTH AFRICA — Suspended Inspector-General of Intelligence (IGI) Imtiaz Fazel has alleged that suspended Police Minister Senzo Mchunu directly orchestrated a campaign to cripple his independent oversight office and prevent it from completing sensitive state investigations. Fazel made the allegations in an affidavit filed as part of a High Court application in which he contests the withdrawal of his security clearance and his subsequent suspension. The affidavit was reported on by investigative outlet amaBhungane.

Fazel details alleged obstruction by Mchunu

According to the affidavit, Fazel argued that the actions taken against his office were not coincidental but formed part of a deliberate effort to sideline independent oversight at a critical moment. He stated that his office had been probing irregular covert procurement within Crime Intelligence when the pressure began mounting.

Central to his account is the claim that Mchunu's office instructed officials not to fill vacant posts within the IGI's division, a move Fazel described as a calculated attempt to hollow out its investigative capacity. He added that senior ministry officials persistently obstructed the office's work, resisting efforts to enforce accountability and transparency.

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Fazel further alleged that Mchunu used what he described as "paper-thin pretexts" around unauthorised information leaks to justify securing his suspension, with the timing designed to prevent further disclosure of structural manipulation within the national security environment ahead of forthcoming high-level public commission hearings.

IGI vows investigations will continue

Despite the pressure, Fazel said his office remained committed to its mandate. He stated that the independent division would not abandon its investigations into corruption within Crime Intelligence, regardless of the obstruction it faced. Fazel characterised the situation as one in which his office had been stripped of resources and subjected to constant interference from officials who viewed independent scrutiny as a threat rather than a constitutional obligation. Both Fazel and Mchunu are currently suspended, with Mchunu facing separate scrutiny linked to allegations involving state security and police administration matters.

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How July 6 shook the nation

In a related article, Briefly News reported on the significant allegations made by KZN Police Commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi during his July 6 briefing, which have profoundly impacted South Africa's police service and criminal justice system. The nation continues to grapple with the implications of these claims, as investigations unfold and many await accountability for widespread corruption and political interference.

Source: Briefly News