One year after Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi's explosive July 6 briefing, the allegations continue to reshape South Africa's police service and criminal justice system

The bombshell claims led to the Madlanga Commission, the suspension and arrest of senior police officials, and ongoing investigations into alleged corruption and organised crime

As the commission prepares to deliver its final report, many South Africans are still waiting for answers about the allegations that shook the nation

Activists and Citizens Forum shared with Briefly News their thoughts on Mkhwanzi's briefing and what it has meant for the country

KZN Police Commissioner General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi during the July 6 briefing. Images: @Sunflowerreal/X

Source: Twitter

SOUTH AFRICA - It has been a year since KZN Police Commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi walked up to the podium in full SAPS Special Task Force fatigues, flanked by masked police officers, and demanded the nation's attention. During his explosive 6 July 2025 briefing, he made serious allegations of corruption, political interference and organised crime at the highest levels of law enforcement, sending shockwaves across the country.

Since then, South Africans have watched the establishment of the Madlanga Commission, which has uncovered alleged corruption that extends beyond the police service into parts of the country's security cluster, criminal justice system, and politics.

One year later, Briefly News looks back at the briefing that shook the nation and examines how its fallout continues to reshape SAPS and the fight to restore public trust.

General Mkhwanazi makes bold claims about corruption in SAPS

One of his biggest allegations was that then Police Minister Senzo Mchunu ordered the Political Killings Task Team to be disbanded and more than 120 active case files to be seized, allegedly without the knowledge of National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola.

Mkhwanazi also claimed alleged underworld figure Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala had built close links with police officials and used some SAPS members to advance criminal interests. These allegations have landed seventeen officials in court for the awarding a R360 million SAPS tender to Matlala's company Medicare 24.The claims led President Cyril Ramaphosa to establish the Madlanga Commission to investigate alleged corruption, organised crime, procurement fraud and political interference within SAPS.

On top of the Madlanga Commission, Parliament also established the AdHoc Commitee to probe the allegations of criminality, political interference and corruption within the criminal justice system, with a large part of it focusing on Mchunu’s decision to disband the Provincial Killings Task Team (PKTT).

See post from journalist Dasen Thathiah here:

SAPS officials fall on their sword

Since then, the fallout has been significant. The spotlight fell on the R360 million Medicare 24 health contract. Twelve senior police officers have been arrested and appeared in court on corruption charges linked to the tender. National Police Commissioner General Masemola was suspended and later arrested over violation of the PFMA over the alleged irregular awarding of a R360 million health tender.

Suspended Deputy National Commissioner Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya was also arrested over allegations including tender collusion and interfering in political killing investigations.He has also appeared in both the Madlanga Commission and Ad Hoc committee to explain his reasons for the disbandment, which he has failed to adequately clarify.

Former Organised Crime head Major-Gen Richard Shibiri and Brig Rachel Matjeng were dismissed, while several other senior officers were suspended, resigned or became subjects of investigations. Sgt Fannie Nkosi remains in custody after being denied bail.

One year later, South Africa is still waiting for answers. The Madlanga Commission is expected to submit its final report by August 31, while the courts continue to deal with the criminal cases.

The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry. Image: Freeni Shivambu

Source: Getty Images

Citizen's Forum ssalute General Mkhwanazi

Activist and Citizens Forum Spokesperson Dennis Bloem shared with Briefly News his thoughts on July 6 and what it meant for policing in the country and South Africa in general. In a statement, Bleom said Mkhwanazi must be applauded for the media briefing and that he did not just make "wild allegations."

"We can see through the number of police and other citizens who are in court facing very serious charges of corruption, fraud,money laundering and various other charges."

Bloem aso praised the Maldnga Commission, calling it the first commission since 1994 to yield such result.

"The public has complained about crime that is getting out hand. Now we see that for the first time, there are no holy cows," he said

Paul O Sullivan speks on July 6

Briefly News reported that forensic investigator Paul O' Sullivan discussed General Mkhwanazi's decision to hold a media briefing in July 2025. During his first day of testimony before the Commission on 29 June 2026, O’Sullivan claimed that there was another motive for General Mkhwanazi to hold the press conference. He further claimed that General Mkhwanazi knew about the links between organised crime and senior police officers for a long time and didn’t speak out about it.

Source: Briefly News