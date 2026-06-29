Paul O'Sullivan testified before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry on Monday, 29 June 2026

The forensic investigator discussed General Mkhwanazi's decision to hold a media briefing in July 2025

South Africans took to social media to weigh in on O'Sullivan's comments, sharing mixed reactions to them

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Paul O’Sullivan claimed that General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi had another motive for his 6 July briefing. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson/ TAKE STEP AFRICA (Facebook)

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

GAUTENG – Paul O’Sullivan has told the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry that there was another reason for Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi’s press briefing on 6 July 2025.

General Mkhwanazi, the KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner, held an explosive briefing in 2025, where he made allegations of criminality, political interference and corruption within the criminal justice system.

He alleged that senior officers like Lieutenant General Shadrack Sibiya and Police Minister Senzo Mchunu were working together to shield criminal cartels in the country. His allegations led to Mchunu being placed on leave by President Cyril Ramaphosa and the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry being established.

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Paul O’Sullivan testified before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry on 29 June 2026. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson

Source: Getty Images

What did O’Sullivan say about Mkhwanazi?

During his first day of testimony before the Commission on 29 June 2026, O’Sullivan claimed that there was another motive for General Mkhwanazi to hold the press conference. He further claimed that General Mkhwanazi knew about the links between organised crime and senior police officers for a long time and didn’t speak out about it.

The forensic investigator previously claimed that the briefing was a staged distraction. He said it was done to draw attention away from the misuse of Crime Intelligence funds, and to also cover up corruption within the police force.

South Africans weigh in on O’Sullivan’s claims

South Africans took to social media to weigh in on the forensic investigator’s claims, sharing mixed reactions to them.

@n_leenda said:

“They will keep attacking people like Mkhwanazi and Jacinta. They don't want South Africans supporting anyone besides them.”

@ayanda_yay83058 asked:

“Who cares what this guy believes and what he doesn't believe? They all hate General Mkhwanazi, and we all know that.”

@Byetlee1 said:

“This is nonsense. General Mkhwanazi said it in his July 6th statement: ‘I reported this information to Jacob Zuma back in 2012 and he did nothing about it. Instead, I had to leave the office."

@kiwatula stated:

“Paul O'Sullivan's Madlanga Commission submission relies heavily on historic cases while offering limited new evidence on current SAPS cartel allegations. Rather than resolving public concerns, it raises fresh questions about his credibility and selective narratives. IDAC plant.”

@Mendi19970803 stated:

“Let this clown talk nonsense. Tomorrow he will have back pain and his flight will be leaving.”

@ecprov exclaimed:

“What a time-wasting activity.”

Other stories about O'Sullivan and Mkhwanazi

Briefly News has covered several stories about O'Sullivan and his comments about Mkhwanazi.

O’Sullivan said that Generals Dumisani Khumalo, Mkhwanazi and Fannie Masemola were rogue police officers.

The forensic investigator claimed that General Mkhwanazi was involved in an alleged plot to murder him.

O’Sullivan discussed General Mkhwanazi’s media briefing in July 2025, describing it as dishonest.

Source: Briefly News