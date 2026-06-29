Major-General Feroz Khan was rushed to the hospital in a critical condition after he was shot on Third Avenue in Houghton, Johannesburg

Speaking outside the hospital, Khan's uncle, Preggy Padayachee, said the family wanted justice and that those responsible must pay

The shooting comes just days before Khan is due to testify before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, with police still searching for those responsible

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Major-General Feroz Khan (left) and his uncle Pregy Oadayachee (right). Images: @ZizinjaAbelungu/X and ewnreporter

Source: Twitter

JOHANNESBURG – The uncle of Deputy Crime Intelligence head Major-General Feroz Khan says the people responsible for the senior police officer's shooting "must pay" after Khan was critically wounded in Johannesburg.

Khan was shot on Third Avenue in Houghton at about 10:00 pm on Sunday, 28 June 2026. The senior police officer was rushed to Milpark Hospital in a critical condition following the attack.

Feroz Khan's uncle speaks out

Speaking outside the hospital, Khan's uncle, Preggy Padayachee, said he had come to check on his nephew and described the family's emotional state following the shooting.

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A visibly shaken Padayachee said the family was trying to cope with the situation.

"As a family, it's part of life. "We have to see what happens from here," he said.

When asked whether the family wanted justice, he responded without hesitation,

"Most definitely. Whoever did it must pay."

See video of the interview here:

Crime journalist Yusuf Abramjee confirmed the shooting on social media, saying Khan had been rushed to hospital while fighting for his life.

At the time of publication,there were no details about the motive for the shooting or confirmation of any suspects. An investigation into the incident is underway.

Madlanga Commission summons Khan

The shooting comes just days before Khan is due to appear before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry. The commission has summoned him to testify from 1 July 2026, with his appearance expected to continue over several days. Commission spokesperson Jeremy Michaels said in a statement released on Monday that Khan will remain under examination for as long as necessary, until he is excused by Commission Chairperson Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga. According to Michaels, the commission has reserved several days for Khan’s appearance, saying his evidence is central to the inquiry due to multiple allegations made both against and around him.

3 articles on Feroz Khan

Court papers linked to Major General Feroz Khan reveal that he reportedly drafted questions which former Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) MP Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi sent to former Police Minister Bheki Cele in Parliament.

Leaked Madlanga Commission court papers contain allegations that link the people accused of the mmurder of Emmanuel Mbense to Major-General Feroz Khan.

The relationship between Julius Malema and Feroz Khan is now under the spotlight after a Madlanga Commission affidavit allegedly revealed that Malema backed Khan during his 2024 disciplinary hearing, in which his conduct during a cocaine bust in 2021 was under review.

General Khan's crime scene. Image: @ewnreporter

Source: Twitter

Khan, Kadwa and Downes granted bail

Briefly News also reported that the trio were granted bail after they made their first appearance before the Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court on 11 May 2026. During their appearance, the State indicated that it would not object to bail being granted. The prosecutor noted that it was a Schedule 1 offence. They were charged with contravention of Section 4 of the Precious Metals Act and defeating the ends of justice.

Source: Briefly News