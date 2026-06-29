The lawyer and spokesperson for Major General Feroz Khan has spoken out about his condition following an attempt on his life

The suspended Deputy Head of Crime Intelligence was shot on the evening of Sunday, 28 June 2026, while driving home

Zubair Khan also raised concerns with the police and the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry following the shooting in Houghton

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Major General Feroz Khan's lawyer spoke about the shooting. Image: Alex Reporter.

Source: Facebook

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

GAUTENG – Major General Feroz Khan’s lawyer has suggested that police may have been involved in the attempt on his life.

General Khan, the suspended Deputy Head of Crime Intelligence, was shot on the evening of Sunday, 28 June 2026. The senior police officer, who is currently in hospital in critical condition, was shot on 3rd Avenue in Houghton.

He was driving a grey Suzuki Baleno and was returning home when the shooting occurred.

General Khan’s lawyer discusses the shooting

Speaking outside the Netcare Milpark Hospital, his lawyer and spokesperson, Zubair Khan, said that police may have been involved in the attempted assassination.

He said that the prophecy that blood would be spilt on the roads was now coming true.

He also said there was a grave concern that there might be a compromise within the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry. He made the comment as General Khan was due to appear before the Commission on Wednesday, 1 July 2026, when he allegedly was ready to spill the beans.

The Madlanga Commission evidence leaders had sent at least 8,000 pages of documents to the suspended Deputy Head of Crime Intelligence, as they planned to question him about them.

Khan also expressed concern that his client was not provided with extra security by the South African Police Service.

Lawyer discusses General Khan’s condition

His lawyer also provided an update on General Khan’s condition, saying that he was in the Intensive Care Unit.

He said that the suspended Deputy Head of Crime Intelligence was in a highly critical condition, adding that doctors could not operate on him until he was stable. He further explained that the general was highly guarded at the Netcare Milpark Hospital.

Major General Feroz Khan was shot on 3rd Avenue in Houghton, while he was on his way home. Image: Alex Reporter

Source: Facebook

General Khan's uncle speaks out

Briefly News reported that General Khan's uncle spoke out after the officer was rushed to the hospital in a critical condition.

Speaking outside the hospital, Preggy Padayachee said the family wanted justice and that those responsible must pay.

The shooting comes just days before Khan was due to testify before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.

Police recover handwritten note at crime scene

Briefly News also reported that new details emerged following the shooting of General Khan in Houghton.

A police report into the matter confirmed that the general was struck by two bullets, with one lodged in his spine.

Investigators also recovered key items at the scene, including a handwritten note allegedly implicating two police generals.

Source: Briefly News