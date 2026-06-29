New details have emerged from a police report into the shooting of Maj-Gen Feroz Khan in Houghton, revealing fresh findings from the scene

Medical information confirms Khan was struck by two bullets and remains under intensive treatment following emergency surgery

Investigators recovered key items at the scene, including spent cartridges and a handwritten note allegedly implicating two generals

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New evidence was uncovered at the crime scene where General Khan was shot. Images: @AdvoBarryRoux/X

Source: Twitter

SOUTH AFRICA - New details have emerged following the shooting of Major-General Feroz Khan in Houghton, Johannesburg, on 28 June 2026, adding a new layer of mystery to an already complex investigation after police reportedly recovered a handwritten note at the scene.

Khan was reportedly shot on Third Avenue and rushed to the hospital in critical condition. Earlier reports confirmed that the Deputy Crime Intelligence Head was taken straight into surgery as investigations into the shooting got underway. The incident also raised further interest due to Khan’s expected appearance before the Madlanga Commission.

Khan struck by two bullets, medical details emerge

Medical information obtained indicates that Major-Gen Feroz Khan was struck by two bullets during the shooting. One bullet remains lodged near his spine, while the second struck his abdomen and has since been surgically removed.

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Police recover note, cartridges and laptop at scene. A police report on the incident has now provided more insight into what was found at the scene and during the immediate response.

“Upon arrival, Major General Khan was already in theatre undergoing medical treatment,” the report stated.

Police confirmed that Khan had been driving a grey Suzuki Baleno, registration details withheld, which was found parked on the side of the road.

Importantly, investigators noted that no bullet holes were found on the vehicle. However, a projectile impact was identified on the road surface, and two spent cartridges were recovered nearby.

The report also revealed that a handwritten yellow note was discovered at the scene. Reports from eNCA revealed that the note stated that a case of defeating or contempt of court should be opened against Colonel Khorombi and General Khumalo and investigated by IDAC.

In addition, the vehicle was searched, and an HP laptop was recovered from the spare wheel compartment.

See post by crime reporter Yusuf Abramjee here:

SAPS investigates Khan's shooting

In related news, Acting National Commissioner Lieutenant General Puleng Dimpane confirmed that the investigation is being led by the Gauteng Hawks, Gauteng Crime Intelligence and the SAPS Detective Service. She further instructed that the Political Killings Task Team (PKTT) be brought into the probe to ensure all possible leads are thoroughly pursued, stressing that no resources will be spared in identifying, tracing and arresting those responsible for the attempted murder.Dimpane also cautioned against early speculation regarding a possible motive, warning that there would be serious consequences if the incident is linked to his upcoming testimony.

No bullet holes were discovered on theSuzuki Baleno that he was driving. Image: @Abramjee/X

Source: Twitter

Feroz Khan's uncle speaks out

Briefly News also reported that the uncle of Deputy Crime Intelligence head Major-General Feroz Khan says the people responsible for the senior police officer's shooting "must pay" after Khan was critically wounded in Johannesburg. Speaking outside the hospital, Khan's uncle, Preggy Padayachee, said he had come to check on his nephew and described the family's emotional state following the shooting. When asked whether the family wanted justice, he responded without hesitation,that 'whoever did it must pay.'

Source: Briefly News