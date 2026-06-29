The South African Police Service released a statement following the attempted assassination of Major General Feroz Khan

The suspended Deputy Head of Crime Intelligence was due to testify before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry

South Africans weighed in on the shooting on social media, with many speculating that all was not as it seemed when it came to it

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SAPS committed maximum resources to investigate the attempted assassination of Major General Feroz Khan. Image: Alex Reporter.

Source: Facebook

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

GAUTENG – The South African Police Service (SAPS) has committed maximum resources to investigate the attempted murder of Major General Feroz Khan.

General Khan, the suspended Deputy Head of Crime Intelligence, was shot on the evening of Sunday, 28 June 2026, on 3rd Avenue in Houghton. He is said to be in a critical condition in a hospital.

SAPS launches high-level investigation

Following the attempted assassination of the senior officer, SAPS has launched a high-level investigation into the incident.

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Acting National Commissioner Lieutenant General Puleng Dimpane noted that the investigation was being led by the Gauteng Hawks, Gauteng Crime Intelligence and the SAPS Detective Service.

She also directed that the Political Killings Task Team (PKTT) be incorporated into the investigation, to ensure that every possible lead is pursued, assuring the public that no resource will be spared in identifying, tracing and arresting those responsible for the attempted murder.

General Dimpane also noted the timing of the shooting, as General Khan was scheduled to appear before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry on 1 July 2026. She cautioned against speculation of a possible motive, adding that there would be serious consequences if it were linked to his upcoming testimony.

“The South African Police Service views any attempt to intimidate, silence or attack any individual involved in judicial processes in the most serious light, and any attempt to interfere with the administration of justice or the work of the commission will be met with the full might of the law,” the police said in a statement.

Major General Feroz Khan was shot on 3rd Avenue in Houghton, while he was on his way home. Image: Alex Reporter

Source: Facebook

Why was General Khan supposed to testify before the Commission?

The suspended Crime Intelligence Deputy Head was summoned to appear before the Madlanga Commission to testify about serious allegations of systemic corruption, drug trafficking, and internal interference within the country’s law enforcement agencies.

Multiple witnesses who already testified before the Commission implicated Khan in the July 2021 Aeroton drug bust, where 751 kilograms of cocaine were seized. He has also been linked to illicit tobacco networks and the illegal precious metals syndicate alongside Major General Ebrahim Kadwa.

South Africans react to the shooting

Social media users didn’t think much of SAPS’ plans to launch a high-level investigation into the matter, with many doubting that it was a real assassination attempt. South Africans noted that Brown Mogotsi was accused of staging a shooting against himself, while others pointed out that General Khan was driving a vehicle that offered little protection.

Nomthandazo Nkosi KaDlamini claimed:

“Brown Mogotsi's handler was driving a Suzuki. We've seen this movie before.”

Bhelekazi Khuboni urged:

“Madlanga must deal with his evidence whether he is alive or dead.”

Qiniso Ngubane noted:

“So big G was attending parties with a Lamborghini, and someone at Madlanga said Khan is the richest cop in SA, but was caught in a Suzuki. Not even a Fortuner or SUV, just a Suzuki.”

Simphiwe Gee Ndlovu asked:

“Why was he driving a Suzuki this time around? He planned this.”

Makoya Beats stated:

“He's pulling a Brown Mogotsi and Carrim on us. We see him.”

Nombulelo Mandlovu Presh Madlala added:

“I think as South Africans we have seen too many similar movies, where all the victims are shot just a few days before testifying before the Commission. And they all somehow drive around these old cars, yet they are claiming to be bringing highly sensitive information, and they're also scared for their lives. Hhayke.”

Joe Lee agreed:

“Anything to stay away from the Madlanga Commission?”

General Khan's uncle speaks out

Briefly News reported that General Khan's uncle spoke out after the officer was rushed to the hospital in a critical condition.

Speaking outside the hospital, Preggy Padayachee, said the family wanted justice and that those responsible must pay.

The shooting comes just days before Khan was due to testify before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.

Source: Briefly News