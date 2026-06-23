Reaction Unit South Africa had to step in to assist police officers during a tense situation in Ndwedwe in KwaZulu-Natal

Members of the South African Police Service were confronted by an angry mob in the area after arresting a suspect

South Africans took to social media to express disbelief over the situation, with some noting that it wasn't the first time

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Reaction Unit SA had to save police officers from an angry mob in Ndwedwe. Image: Tim Robberts (Getty Images)/ Reaction Unit South Africa (Facebook)

Source: UGC

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

KWAZULU-NATAL – South Africans are in disbelief after two police officers had to be saved from an angry mob by members of Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA).

The South African Police Service (SAPS) members were attacked by the mob while working in the Ndwedwe area of KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) on Tuesday, 23 June 2026.

The officers’ vehicle was surrounded by the angry community members, and they remained trapped for approximately an hour before they were rescued.

Why were the community angry with the police?

According to RUSA, police were attempting to transport a murder suspect out of the area when their vehicle was surrounded. The suspect, who was wanted for the murder of a twenty-two (22) year old man, was apprehended earlier by RUSA officers.

The man, who was found hiding under a bed, was then handed over to the police, but the community wanted to take matters into their own hands.

The crowd surrounded the police vehicle and threatened to set it alight and kill the policemen inside. The community members also barricaded all roads leading into the area, while some individuals, who were armed with weapons, prevented the police officers from leaving.

Reaction Unit South Africa dispatched a helicopter and members to rescue police officers. Image: Reaction Unit South Africa

Source: Facebook

Officers rescued by RUSA members

RUSA then dispatched a helicopter as well as a team of members to rescue the officers. Upon arrival, they secured the scene, removed the barricades, and freed the trapped policemen.

They also escorted the police safely out of the area. No injuries were reported in the incident.

South Africans are astounded by the incident

Social media users weighed in on the incident, with many expressing disbelief that the police needed rescuing.

Diren Hurribhujan said:

“Imagine overseas people reading about South African police being rescued by a security company.”

Whitney Anne Ravikrishen added:

“Reaction Unit saves the day yet again. The police should be embarrassed, really.”

Thandeka Cocy Mnisi exclaimed:

“Haibo. RUSA rescued the police.”

Shem Denver Duloo noted:

“So, let me get this straight, security services had to rescue SAPS? That’s like the lifeguard needing CPR from the swimming instructor. Well done, Reaction Unit South Africa.”

Veloshni Govender stated:

“So, RUSA rescued SAPS. RUSA should certainly be on the government payroll.”

Yamkela Mbhele said:

“SAPS is being rescued by a security company. What a joke.”

Raks Singh exclaimed:

“RUSA to the rescue.”

Sathane Oshoda Ngamabibane asked:

"This is the second time that RUSA rescued the South African Police Service in the vicinity of Durban. What is happening there?”

Nirana Rajlall suggested:

“RUSA, you guys better be on standby for 30 June. I don't think SAPS is ready. Maybe they are going to be handing out refreshments using the R600 million.

Other stories about officers being attacked

Briefly News has covered several stories about officers being attacked by members of the public.

Source: Briefly News