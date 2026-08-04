Captain Laurence Makgotloe faced an internal SAPS disciplinary hearing over alleged evidence mishandling in the Armand Swart murder investigation

The forensic ballistics analyst was found guilty on two charges related to dishonesty and failing to properly utilise available resources

A separate criminal case against Makgotloe is still before the Pretoria Magistrate's Court, with proceedings set to continue in August

SAPS has cleared balistc expert Laaurence Makgatloe of two charges

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA — A South African Police Service ballistic expert linked to the murder investigation of farmer Armand Swart has been found guilty on two charges following an internal disciplinary hearing, while being cleared of two others.

Captain Laurence Makgotloe, a forensic ballistics analyst, faced the expedited SAPS disciplinary process over allegations of evidence mishandling in the high-profile case. According to SABC News, he was found guilty of dishonesty for issuing a corrected ballistic report and for altering the dates on which those corrections were recorded.

He was also found guilty of violating the SAPS code of conduct by failing to adequately use resources available to him in order to identify a firearm submitted for his analysis.

Makgotloe's sentence and cleared charges

As a consequence of the two guilty findings, Makgotloe has been handed a one-month suspension without pay. He was, however, acquitted of the remaining two charges brought against him during the hearing.

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The disciplinary proceedings arose from concerns that Makgotloe did not connect a firearm used in Swart's killing to a number of other murder and attempted murder cases. A state forensic expert testified in court that he had departed from standard operating procedures by producing unreviewed ballistic reports that contained several errors.

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Criminal case still before the courts

The internal SAPS disciplinary outcome runs parallel to, and is entirely separate from, ongoing criminal proceedings against Makgotloe. That matter is currently before the Pretoria Magistrate's Court.

Makgotloe was released on R15,000 bail under strict conditions. These include surrendering his passport, refraining from contacting witnesses, and being barred from accessing his workplace. The criminal case is scheduled to return to the Pretoria Magistrate's Court on 20 August for further proceedings.

Makgatloe testifies before the Madlanga Commission

Briefly News also reported that Makgatloe told the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry that no AK-47 cartridges were found at the crime scene. This is despite earlier indications that an AK-47 assault rifle was used to gun down Swart outside his workplace. Makgotloe explained that preliminary findings at the scene suggested the involvement of an assault rifle.He added that the absence of cartridge cases was inconsistent with the normal operation of an AK-47, which automatically ejects spent cartridges when fired.

Source: Briefly News