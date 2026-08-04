British singer Phil Collins recently opened up about a frightening hospitalisation in Switzerland in April 2024 that nearly took his life

The Grammy-winning drummer revealed his organs began shutting down due to excessive drinking, prompting his children to say their goodbyes

Collins has shared that he has not had a drink since the ordeal happened, and Mzansi has shared their thoughts

British singer and drummer Phil Collins recalls near-death experience emily in paris lily collins

Source: Getty Images

Grammy-winning musician Phil Collins broke his silence on a harrowing health crisis that nearly ended his life. In a recent interview, he revealed that his children were brought to his bedside to say what could have been a final goodbye.

Phil Collins opens up

According to The Los Angeles Times, Collins was hospitalised in Switzerland in April 2024 after his body began failing as a direct result of excessive alcohol consumption. Speaking about the terrifying ordeal, the legendary singer recalled that his "kidneys were packing up, my organs were just seizing" as doctors scrambled to keep him alive.

The situation became so dire that those closest to him, including his daughter, Emily In Paris actress Lily Collins, were forced to confront an unbearable question.

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"There were some decisions to be made about 'Do we keep Phil on life support?'" he shared, adding that people had travelled to say their goodbyes without him even knowing. "People were coming to say goodbye. But I don't remember them coming; I didn't have any idea this was going on. They were all worried that they wouldn't see me again. It could all have gone so terribly wrong."

Collins survived and said his recovery was nothing short of fortunate. He has never drunk alcohol ever since; however, there was permanent damage:

"I was very lucky to have come out of that. Needless to say, I haven't had a drink since," he said.

Check out @ndlombango's post below:

Mzansi reacts to Phil's health crisis

South African fans on X were deeply moved by the news of alcohol abuse, flooding the replies with heartfelt messages.

@vusimseleku wrote: "I wish it would rain down. A man who gave us good sounds from humble beginnings to gracing world stages. We can't complain; he gave his all. Whatever happens to him, it is by God's design. Long live the king 🙏🙏"

@realmsabza simply posted: "In the air of the night 🕯️"

@PanengPaneng shared: "Weird! I just said to my husband I want a Phil Collins t-shirt. Legend"

@King1FoReal reflected: "One of the artists I grew up listening to and until today, from my grandparents, to parents, until now... Mara, life mxm!"

British star Phil Collins spoke about his near-death experience. Image: John Parra/Getty Images

Source: Instagram

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In a previous report from Briefly News, Sizwe Dhlomo reacted to reports of alleged footage showing King Misuzulu insulting Queen Nomzamo Myeni.

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Source: Briefly News