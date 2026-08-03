Uzalo actor Simphiwe Majozi confirmed that something happened between him and girlfriend Bongiwe Nkosi after four years together

A source close to the actor revealed the couple's split was triggered during a compulsory family process in June 2026

Simphiwe had reportedly been planning to make Bongiwe his wife before shocking scandals derailed their relationship

Simphiwe Majozi left heartbroken after the relationship ended. Image: simphiwemajozi_sa

Source: Instagram

Simphiwe Majozi, the Uzalo star beloved by Mzansi viewers for playing the compassionate Pastor Sbu Makhathini, is going through heartbreak of his own. The 37-year-old actor's four-and-a-half-year relationship with Bongiwe Nkosi has come to a painful end, and those close to him say he is still struggling to find his footing.

A source close to Majozi told Daily Sun that the split happened in June 2026, catching many who knew the couple off guard. Just weeks before the fallout, Simphiwe had been cheering Bongiwe on at her graduation ceremony, where she received her diploma in hospitality management at Durban University of Technology's ceremony held at the Olive Convention Centre on 25 May. At the time, the couple's public support for each other was seen as relationship goals — few could have predicted it would be one of their last shared milestones.

Why Simphiwe Majozi's 4-year relationship ended

According to the source, the breakup was set in motion during a compulsory family process that Simphiwe Majozi's family requires of couples. Things did not go smoothly, and what unfolded during that process reportedly brought serious issues and scandals to the surface.

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The insider added that Simphiwe, who hails from Umthwalume on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast, had been actively working towards making Bongiwe, 28, his wife before everything unravelled.

Simphiwe and Bongiwe both decline to elaborate

When approached for comment, Simphiwe neither denied nor detailed what had happened.

"I don't want to comment about this, but I can confirm that something happened. Unfortunately, it's personal, and I will not comment on it," he said.

Bongiwe was equally guarded, attributing her silence to advice Simphiwe had given her early in the relationship.

"I don't want to comment about this. When we started our relationship, Simphiwe told me the media will always call me, and he told me not to comment," she said.

The irony of Simphiwe's on-screen role is not lost on those following the story. While Pastor Sbu spends his time on Uzalo offering healing and comfort to others, the actor behind the character is now quietly going through his own process of recovery.

'Uzalo' Star Simphiwe Majozi was left heartbroken after his long-term romance ended. Image: simphiwemajozi_sa

Source: Instagram

Simphiwe Majozi on how Uzalo shaped his career

Briefly News reported that Simphiwe Majozi shared how his role on Uzalo since 2015 has helped him grow as an actor.

At the time, the actor's character, Sbu Makhathini, had undergone a major transformation, going from a gangster to a pastor.

Source: Briefly News