'Uzalo' actor Simphiwe Majozi and his partner are a few months shy of becoming parents

The couple have decided to keep their relationship private and enjoy it without public fuss

This connection serves as a light at the end of a tunnel for Simphiwe after his previous toxic relationship

Actor and musician Simphiwe Majozi is all smiles after finding new love with a beautiful lady whose name has yet to be revealed. The cheery addition is that the couple is expecting their first child.

'Uzalo' actor Simphiwe Majozi will soon take up a father role. Image: @simphiwemajozi_sa

Source: Instagram

Simphiwe Majozi's having a boy

Zimoja reported that the 34-year-old KZN native keeps his new relationship away from the public's prying eyes. This comes after his widely publicised previous relationship with a lady called Kekeletso Mahlelebe.

The publication stated that the Uzalo actor confirmed the news of the pregnancy upon contact, and the couple is reportedly expecting a boy.

Simphiwe is multi-talented

In August 2024, Briefly News published an exclusive Simphiwe Majozi interview. He revealed that besides his acting work, he also runs and co-owns a food joint called Sbu&Ration's Eatery in Newlands East, Durban.

''There's a friend mine who is also a professional chef, and he is full-time in the kitchen, and I usually work half a day most of the time, so I get off work around 1 pm and 2 pm to help in the kitchen. I used to run a successful kitchen in Pietermaritzburg when I was still in tertiary, but when I came back to Durban, I had to focus on my acting career; I didn't have time to run a kitchen.''

Lungile Thabethe became a first-time mother in 2024

In more related news, Briefly News reported that make-up artist, YouTuber, and entrepreneur Lungile Thabethe became a first-time parent this June 2024. The 30-year-old star's baby daddy is well-known DJ and broadcaster DJ Speedsta.

The two media personalities welcomed a healthy baby girl into their world. Lungile is also the younger sister of TV host Ayanda Thabethe.

