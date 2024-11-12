DJ Black is giving back to the community through a one-night concert on 15 November 2024

The Grammy Award-winning artist has included Cyna Boujeee, Major League DJs, Somizi and DJ Fresh in the line-up

All the proceedings will be forwarded to the Black Coffee Foundation and the St David's Marist Foundation

The Black Coffee Foundation has partnered with St David's Marist Foundation for a one-night concert. The two foundations have curated a family-friendly event for youth as young as 13. The confirmed venue for this incredible initiative will be the St David's Marist School in Sandton.

DJ Black Coffee is hard at work - giving back to the community. Image: @realblackcoffee

Source: Instagram

More details on the 1-day concert

The organisers have dubbed this a night to "have fun and make a difference," and the one and only Somizi Mhlongo will host the concert.

What's a concert without a lineup? Major League DJs Fresh, Cyan Boujee and Que DJ will join the Grammy Award-winning artist on stage. All proceeds will go to the Black Coffee Foundation and St David Marist Foundation.

Based on the comments under Black Coffee's latest announcement post, his followers gave him a thumbs-up for making a difference in any way he can

DJ Black Coffee's project was well-received

The comments section was buzzing with excitement regarding Black Coffee's charity initiative.

@majorleaguedjz is super keen to attend:

"Let’s go!"

@realquedj is also getting prepared:

"🚀 Ready"

@bhengu_studios simply commented with emojis:

"🔥🔥🔥"

KFC R2 Add Hope donations were put to good use

In earlier news, Briefly News reported that KFC customers were asked if they would like to donate R2 to a food project with every purchase, and stores were met with much enthusiasm. Thanks to the fast-food giant and its customers, the humanitarian organisation will receive a total of R10 million.

KFC marketing manager Andra Nel said that the brand continues to be inspired by South Africans' generosity. She said the partnership with the Gift of the Givers has been a great enabler in expanding the reach of the Add Hope project and it's hoped that it will continue to be well-supported.

Source: Briefly News