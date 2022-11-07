International superstar Black Coffee has taken to his timeline to announced that he has donated food parcels to three schools in Durban on Monday

The world-renowned dance music producer shared a clip of himself donating at Windy Heights Primary School, Qondokuhle Primary School and Shaka High School, all south of Durban

Social media users took to the Grammy-winning DJ's comment section and praised him for opening his heart and wallet after he shared that his foundation partnered with Hollywoodbets

Award-winning music producer Black Coffee is giving back to the community. The world-renowned DJ donated food parcels to three Durban schools on Monday, 7 November.

Black Coffee donated food parcels to 3 Durban schools. Image: @realblackcoffee

Source: Instagram

The Grammy-winning superstar's foundation and Hollywoodbets Foundation opened their hearts and wallets and donated to Windy Heights Primary School, Qondokuhle Primary School and Shaka High School.

Taking to Twitter to announce the news, Black Coffee posted a clip of his back to school run and captioned it:

"Back to school run. 3hrs… 3 schools… Windy Heights School, Qondokuhle Primary and Shaka High School… #BlackcoffeeFoundation & #holywoodbetsfoundation."

Peeps took to the music producer's comment section and praised him for giving back to the community of KwaZulu-Natal.

@Morwamodishi2 commented:

"Good job, grootman."

@Pelido1 said:

"Your attitude is turning me on..."

@LeetonnyL wrote:

"Giving back to the community."

@MaNkosi___ said:

"Zikode ..good job."

@cele_zandy added:

"I'm here for Qondokuhle Primary and King Shaka High School, makhelwane wethu (our neighbours)."

