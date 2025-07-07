Gospel singer Khaya Mthethewa's recent ex-girlfriend, Sethu Nkosi, announced her engagement on Instagram

This comes after Mthethwa's ex-wife and baby mama, Ntando Kunene, tied the knot in an intimate ceremony

South Africans took to social media this weekend to criticise the award-winning singer, while others comforted him

Popular influencer and businesswoman Sethu Nkosi, who previously dated gospel singer Khaya Mthethwa, has confirmed her engagement on her social media account.

Nkosi's engagement comes after Mthethwa's ex-wife, Ntando Kunene, tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on Saturday, 5 July, in Haenertsburg, Limpopo province.

The South African influencer announced her lobola ceremony on her Instagram stories on Sunday, 6 July morning.

"My husband said I should keep warm," said Nkosi.

South Africans congratulate Nkosi

Social media user @durbanHun said:

"I’m so happy for Sethu Nkosi; she deserves this. Go to the video where she has an umbrella; there is a guy there wearing Nigerian attire. I might be mistaken, though."

A source shared with MaphephaNdaba this weekend [Sunday, 6 July] that it makes sense why Mthethwa had an outburst and meltdown.

"His latest girlfriend was lobola'd yesterday, and his ex-wife got married. Someone check on him."

Mthethwa revealed in a podcast interview with Podcast, Radio & Stuff in June that his divorce from Kunene was rough and the most painful experience he's ever endured in life.

Social media user Constitution_94 shared a video of the singer's video on X.

The TV personality shared that he still values marriage as an institution, and he still wants to get married again.

Mthethwa also shared that being single is overrated, and he doesn't want to grow old.

South Africans react to Khaya Mthethwa's latest interview

@KanyoKngwendu replied:

"Haike, he said he doesn't want to get married again? Now that Ntando is getting married, he talks like that?"

@Sphindile09 said:

"Hawu, I thought only women go on podcasts to talk about their divorce."

@Wizzardrriii69 wrote:

"When I read the name Khaya Mthethwa, I thought of the beds2go salesman."

@NoxySA3 said:

"Can you explain more about what a single wife is? It's sad to hear that your marriage didn't work."

@MaschabaMak replied:

"His ex-wife just married (re-married) this past weekend. He is still on the yada-yada, blah blah blah."

@Lebogang_ML wrote:

"Why batho aba fetso divorce ba re hlalosetsa kgane," (why do people who are divorced bother explaining why their marriages failed?)

@BaasKruger said:

"A whole marriage failure giving advise about marriage."

Khaya Mthethwa’s ex-wife Ntando Kunene is reportedly engaged and expecting a baby with fiancé

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported in June that former Miss SA Ntando Kunene has confirmed media reports that she's engaged to be married after her 2019 divorce.

The beauty queen and businesswoman who was married to Khaya Mthethwa is reportedly also expecting her second child.

South Africans took to social media this week to criticise Mthethwa and congratulate Kunene for moving on.

