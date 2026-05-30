Kaizer Chiefs defender Zitha Kwinika has been handed a contract extension after a season in which he re-established himself as an important figure in the squad.

Information from Naturena indicates that the experienced centre-back has signed a new two-year agreement that will keep him at the club until June 2028.

Sources close to the deal say the negotiations have already been finalised, with both the player and the club satisfied with the terms reached. Despite his season being disrupted by injury, Chiefs moved quickly to secure his long-term future.

“It’s effectively done. All parties have reached an agreement,” a source told Soccer Laduma.

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“The deal is a straightforward two-year extension running until June 2028. His previous contract was due to expire in June this year, but the club opted to extend it. At this stage, there is no option clause included.”

The renewal is seen as a strong vote of confidence in Kwinika, particularly given his reduced involvement towards the end of the campaign due to fitness issues.

The 31-year-old remains one of the senior leaders within the squad and is part of the leadership group alongside Brandon Petersen and Inácio Miguel.

Kwinika, who came through the Chiefs development system, originally left the club before returning in 2022 following an impressive spell with Stellenbosch FC, where he built a reputation as one of the Premier Soccer League’s most consistent defenders.

Source: Briefly News