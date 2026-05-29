Ime Okon has addressed speculation about his international future after earning a place in South Africa’s 2026 FIFA World Cup squad

The Hannover 96 defender made his feelings clear when asked about links to Nigeria and where his loyalties lie

His comments sparked a lively debate on social media, with many South Africans rallying behind the young defender

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South African defender Ime Okon has addressed speculation about representing Nigeria. Image: i.am.ime

Source: Instagram

South African defender Ime Okon has spoken publicly about choosing to represent Bafana Bafana instead of Nigeria's Super Eagles, insisting that South Africa is the only home he knows. His remarks came shortly after he was named in Hugo Broos’ 26-man squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The 22-year-old Hannover 96 defender has been the subject of debate because he was born to a Nigerian father and a South African mother. However, during an interview shared by Africa First on 28 May 2026, Okon dismissed suggestions that he was holding out for a call-up from Nigeria.

Ime Okon explains his Bafana Bafana decision

When asked about speculation that he had pulled out of previous national team commitments while waiting for Nigeria, Okon responded:

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"At the end of the day, I know where my heart is. I played for South Africa in the COSAFA games and I scored. South Africa is everything to me.

"I don't know anything besides South Africa."

The young defender added:

"I love South Africa, it's my home. That's all I have to say really."

Watch the interview in the post below:

Okon has already represented South Africa at the senior level and was included in Broos' World Cup squad announced on 28 May 2026. The squad will take South Africa to their first FIFA World Cup since 2010.

Social media reacts to Okon's comments

Okon's comments attracted a wide range of reactions, with many South Africans backing the defender while others questioned why his nationality had become a topic of discussion.

Defending the player, @SanehKhuluse wrote:

"If he has a South African mother then he is South African bakithi. There is nothing to debate here."

@ThatoNow questioned the different standards applied to public figures with mixed heritage, saying:

"The comments on this post. I bet none of you say the same thing about Trevor Noah and his Swiss dad."

Calling for people to leave the footballer alone, @Moon_Godesss commented:

"He didn't ask to be born that's why involving kids in anything is where we should draw the line. That being said, intwana iya deserve uku represent iBafana Bafana!"

Taking a lighter approach, @ImMorwape joked:

"This one is our own. The accent, the calmness and the fact that he can't finish English sentence without spicing it with some of our vernac."

@Mimi_Shoki rallied behind the defender, writing:

"He's our boy and I told to leave him alone we not going to give you the reaction you looking for."

Not everyone agreed. @MGLKD argued:

"I think this brother needs to go back home…. He is Nigerian."

Another supporter, @Ladygee231 welcomed Okon's success while embracing his dual heritage, writing:

"Go and shine boy. I like it that he even gave you Nigerian name so that everywhere you go thy will know who you really are."

Many fans maintained that Okon's performances for Bafana Bafana should matter more than debates about his background.

Ime Okon makes feelings clear after World Cup squad selection. Image: i.am.ime

Source: Instagram

Bafana Bafana World Cup hopes boosted

Okon's inclusion comes after an impressive first season in Germany with Hannover 96. The defender earned his first senior South Africa caps after leaving SuperSport United and has quickly become part of Broos' plans.

Bafana Bafana qualified ahead of Nigeria and will face Mexico, the Czech Republic and South Korea in Group A of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

With the tournament approaching, Okon appears determined to focus on football rather than nationality debates. His message was simple: South Africa is home.

Hugo Broos explains Brandon Petersen World Cup snub

Briefly News previously reported that Hugo Broos explained why Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Brandon Petersen was omitted from Bafana Bafana's final 26-man squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup despite enjoying one of the best seasons of his career.

The Belgian coach revealed that the decision was not about Petersen's ability, but rather his limited time in camp before the final selections were made.

Source: Briefly News