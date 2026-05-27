Award-winning American songwriter and singer Brian McKnight is returning to South Africa in October 2026

The R&B singer's highly anticipated concerts will reportedly take place in three cities in Mzansi

Many South Africans expressed their excitement on social media on Wednesday, 27 May 2026, to see the fan-favourite musician live

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Brian McKnight reacts to his upcoming performances in South Africa. Images: BlockTopickz and DocumentTingz

Source: Twitter

Popular musician and media personality Brian McKnight surprised his fans and followers on social media on Wednesday, 27 May 2026, by announcing his return to South Africa.

McKnight, who previously trended on social media when he married Leilani Malia Mendoza, revealed his upcoming shows on social media.

The R&B singer is the latest star to announce his performances in Mzansi after Canadian singer Tamia, who will perform in SA this August.

According to media reports, the McKnight will perform in three South African cities in October 2026. Starting on 28 October 2026 at Grand Arena, GrandWest in Cape Town, followed by SunBet Arena Times Square in Pretoria on 30 October 2026 and 31 October 2026. The artist will be joined by popular American groups SWV and All 4 One.

The award-winning musician confirmed his upcoming shows on DJ Skeelo's Instagram account on Wednesday, 27 May 2026.

In the video, McKnight says, "Hi South Africa, Brian McKnight here. I am super excited about returning to South Africa this October. I am going to be performing all your favourite hits from Back at One, 6,8,12 and many more."

Social media comments on the artist's music and shows

@brony_baby_boo wrote:

"For me, it will forever be Brian McKnight, Back at One. I even went to 2 of his shows when he was here in South Africa. And because of my then better half, who introduced me to his music, I have never turned back."

@HintsR85544 said:

"I don't know, but I am not moved by this one. I don't even know who I expected them to announce, but not this. Eish."

Shaakierahvan responded:

"When are tickets available for purchase? There is nothing on web tickets."

Musician Vusinova1 said:

"All time favourite 🙌."

Larry_boo26 responded:

"@boago_michelle friend, our next date after Boyz II Men 🥳."

Monomdu wrote:

"🔥🔥🔥🔥We can’t wait."

Danisile_themba reacted:

"I can't wait 🔥🔥🔥 ❤️❤️."

Nats5712 said:

"We can't wait to see you all in Cape Town 🙌🙌🙌."

Zuludanny responded"

"We are waiting for you🙌🙌🙌."

Boitumelo_pertunia replied:

"😢😢😢😢😢😢I love you, Skeelo. Thank you. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ MY world all the singalongs." 😍😍😍😍😍😍

Samanthaigwo said:

"🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 Where is the link to the tickets?"

Sindiswa_moteane responded:

"@sharon_mushwana Shazzy😁😁😁😁 10 years later we get to see him again."

Zugozumani2 asked:

"Why are you guys always putting CPT during the week😏?"

Brian McKnight announces his upcoming performances in SA. Image: BlockTopickz

Source: Twitter

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Many South Africans expressed their eagerness to see Chris Brown live, with some humorously advising concertgoers to ensure their phones are insured.

Source: Briefly News