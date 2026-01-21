Who is Leilani Malia Mendoza? Meet Brian McKnight's wife

According to Brian McKnight, it was "love at first sight" when he met his now-wife, Dr. Leilani Malia Mendoza, who is a Pediatric Neuropsychologist. He has stated that it took him 42 years to find her, claiming that they were "more married than any married couple" even before their 2017 wedding. In 2025, the singer gushed over her on Instagram, writing:

I would not be the man and father I am today if you were not by my side. Thank you for being a devoted partner and a present mother to our kids. I thank God every day for giving me you, Leilani Malia Mendoza.

Brian was married to Julie McKnight from 1990 to 2003 , and they share sons Brian Jr. and the late Niko McKnight .

, and they share sons and the late . Leilani is a mother of four , including two children (Julia and Jack) from a past relationship, a son with McKnight, and another one who passed away in infancy.

, including two children (Julia and Jack) from a past relationship, a son with McKnight, and another one who passed away in infancy. McKnight often celebrates Malia's Hawaiian roots, frequently referring to her as his "hula girl".

Leilani Malia Mendoza's profile summary

Full name Leilani Malia Mendoza Date of birth 11 February Birthplace Hawaii, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Filipino Marital status Married Spouse Brian McKnight Children 4 Social media Instagram

Leilani Malia Mendoza has Filipino roots: A look at her early life

Malia was born in Hawaii to Filipino parents. Her family heritage specifically hails from Plaridel, Bulacan, in the Philippines. She spent her early childhood in Okinawa, Japan, where her father was stationed as a member of the US Marines.

Leilani's family relocated to Southern California when she was seven. Although Mendoza's exact age remains unknown, her husband has repeatedly penned birthday messages in February for her. In 2023, he wrote:

Happy birthday, my sweet hula girl. Being your husband and the father of our children is my life's greatest honour.

She shares a close relationship with her parents

On 10 May 2020, Leilani posted a throwback photo with her mother on Instagram alongside the caption:

Happy Mother's Day, Mumsie. Thank you for always being there to guide me through life.

On 21 June 2021, Malia credited her dad for teaching her how to love in a post that read:

Fathers, be good to your daughters because they love as you do. I owe the wife and mother I am today to the dad you have always been. I will forever look up to you, Pops.

Leilani and Brian met in 2012: Insights into their love story

Brian and Leilani first crossed paths at a fitness convention in Los Angeles. He was investing in a fitness product, while she was a model. They officially began dating in 2014, before he proposed three years later. On 19 May 2017, McKnight announced their engagement on Instagram, sharing a photo of her diamond ring. He wrote:

She said yes! I am never letting her go. I love you so much, babe.

The couple exchanged nuptials seven months after their engagement

Malia and McKnight tied the knot on 29 December 2017 in a lavish ceremony at Oheka Castle in New York. On 1 January 2018, the pair took to Instagram to share photos from their wedding. Brian captioned his post:

Ladies and gentlemen, introducing Mr and Mrs Brian McKnight.

On the other hand, Leilani wrote:

Happiest day of our lives!

Mendoza's gown, custom-made by Sabrina & Manning, was covered by 50,000 Swarovski crystals.

Brian and Leilani welcomed their "rainbow baby" in 2022

In 2021, the duo announced they were expecting their first child, but unfortunately, lost the pregnancy. On 8 May 2022, on what would be their son's due date, McKnight shared a heartfelt tribute on Instagram:

We named you Kekoa Matteo McKnight because it means gift from God and brave warrior. Till we meet again, my sweet boy.

On 24 January 2023, Brian announced the birth of their second son, writing:

For this child, we have prayed, and the Lord has granted us the desires of our hearts. Meet Brian Kainoa Makoa McKnight.

In 2025, the singer celebrated his wife during Mother's Day with a post that read:

Leilani is the best mom ever. I cannot begin to express what you have done for our family entirely. I am lucky to call you mine.

Leilani Malia's husband is a 16-time Grammy Award nominee

Brian McKnight is a record producer, singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist. At 19, he relocated from Florida to Los Angeles to pursue a musical career. McKnight released his album Brian McKnight in 1992.

Its single One Last Cry peaked at number 13 on the Billboard Hot 100. Brian's 1999 single Back at One peaked at number two and remains his highest-charting song. Some of his studio albums include:

Anytime (1997)

(1997) U turn (2003)

(2003) Just Me (2011)

(2011) Better (2016)

(2016) Exodus (2020)

FAQs

Brian McKnight and Leila Malia Mendoza have been together for over a decade. Below are some frequently asked questions about the couple:

What does Leila Malia Mendoza do for a living?

Leila is a certified pediatric neuropsychologist, according to the Children's Hospital in Los Angeles. However, before her relationship with Brian, she worked as a Hawaiian Tropic model.

How old is Brian McKnight?

McKnight (56 as of January 2026) was born on 5 June 1969 in Buffalo, New York, USA. His parents are Ruth Elaine Willis and Claude McKnight Jr.

What is Brian McKnight's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Brian has an estimated net worth of $10 million. He has amassed this wealth from his illustrious career in the entertainment industry.

Wrapping up

Leilani Malia Mendoza is best known as the wife of R&B singer Brian McKnight. The couple started dating about two years after their 2012 meeting. He proposed in 2017, and they got married the same year. Malia and McKnight have four kids.

