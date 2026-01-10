Antonio Cromartie's kids and family: the former NFL star's life as a dad of 14

Antonio Cromartie, the former New York Jets cornerback, spends thousands of dollars per month to provide for his large family, but he told Fatherly in 2018 that he does not regret being an NFL player with 14 children.

I don't really have anything I regret because all of my kids are a blessing.

Key takeaways

Antonio Cromartie welcomed his 14 children with 8 baby mamas across six different states, including California, New Jersey, North Carolina, Georgia, Florida, and Texas.

with 8 baby mamas across six different states, including California, New Jersey, North Carolina, Georgia, Florida, and Texas. The former NFL cornerback has six children with his longtime wife, Terricka, including three that they welcomed after he got a vasectomy.

Antonio Cromartie pays around $336,000 in child support per year.

Antonio Cromartie's kids' ages and names

Antonio was popular for being the NFL player who had fathered the most children during his 11 years in the league. He famously struggled to remember their names in a 2010 episode of HBO's Hard Knocks. Here is everything to know about the Cromartie children:

Jordynn Trinity Cromartie

Date of birth: October 19, 2004

October 19, 2004 Age: 21 years old (as of January 2026)

21 years old (as of January 2026) Social media: Instagram

Jordynn is Antonio's first daughter with his wife, Terricka Cason. The retired athlete celebrated his daughter's 21st birthday in October 2025 with a touching Instagram post, writing:

I can't believe I have a 21-year-old! I love you, baby girl. From the day you came into my life, I've done my best to be the best dad I could be for you. You have been such a blessing to me.

Jordynn is a competitive gymnast and has participated in national championships. She played for the gymnastics team at Tomball Memorial High School and later joined the class of 2026 at Fisk University in Nashville, Tennessee.

Alonzo Pierre Cromartie

Date of birth: February 2005

February 2005 Age: 20 years old (as of January 2026)

Alonzo Pierre is Antonio Cromartie's eldest son, whom he welcomed during his relationship with Rosemita Pierre. Rosemita hails from Tallahassee, Florida, where the former athlete was born and raised. Alonzo lives out of the spotlight.

Antonio Cromartie Jr.

Date of birth: July 2007

July 2007 Age: 18 years old (as of January 2026)

18 years old (as of January 2026) Height: 6 feet (1.83 m/183 cm)

6 feet (1.83 m/183 cm) Social media: Instagram

Antonio Jr. is Cromartie's son with Erin Victoria Wilson from Atlanta, Georgia. He is following in his famous father's footsteps as a football defensive back. He played for Carrollton High School in Georgia before committing to the Seminoles at Florida State University in 2025.

Cromartie Sr. also played college football at Florida State University from 2003 to 2005. The proud father often celebrates Antonio Jr.'s milestones on social media.

Karis Marie Ford-Cromartie

Year of birth: 2007

2007 Age: 18 years old (as of January 2026)

Karis Maris is Antonio's daughter with his ex-girlfriend Veronica Marie Ford from San Diego, California. She lives out of the spotlight.

Deyjah Cromartie

Year of birth: 2007

2007 Age: 18 years old (as of January 2026)

Deyjah was born during Antonio's short relationship with Latoya M. Burley from Houston, Texas. Their daughter was raised out of the spotlight and has maintained a private life.

Tyler Jae 'TJ' Cromartie

Year of birth: 2008

2008 Age: 17 years old (as of January 2026)

17 years old (as of January 2026) Height: 6 feet 1 inch (1.85 m/185 cm)

6 feet 1 inch (1.85 m/185 cm) Social media: Instagram

Tyler Jae was born from Antonio's brief relationship with Ryan Ross, a hotel employee in Los Angeles. They dated for about six months after meeting at a nightclub in San Diego.

TJ is also following in his father's footsteps. He is part of the class of 2026 at Quartz Hill High School in California, where he plays defensive back for the team. Tyler received an offer from Georgia Tech in March 2025.

London Jaye Cromartie-Patterson

Date of birth: October 2008

October 2008 Age: 17 years old (as of January 2026)

17 years old (as of January 2026) Social media: Instagram

London is Antonio Cromartie's daughter with Charlotte-based Rhonda Lynn Patterson, who wrote the book 'Love, Intercepted' about her relationship with the athlete. Rhonda is a corporate attorney and the former Miss Black North Carolina. Antonio broke up with her when she was six months pregnant with London and a week before their planned 2008 wedding.

Leilani Cromartie

Date of birth: November 2008

November 2008 Age: 17 years old (as of January 2026)

Leilani is Antonio Cromartie's second daughter with Houston-based Latoya M. Burley. The teenager keeps a low profile just like her older sister, Deyjah.

Julian Cromartie

Date of birth: March 2009

March 2009 Age: 16 years old (as of January 2026)

16 years old (as of January 2026) Height: 6 feet 4 inches (1.93 m/193 cm)

6 feet 4 inches (1.93 m/193 cm) Social media: Instagram

Antonio welcomed Julian Cromartie with Tina Julian from San Diego, California. He also plays American football as a wide receiver for The Woodlands College Park High School in The Woodlands, Texas. Antonio celebrated his son's athletic achievements in a September 2025 Instagram post, writing:

He's making a name for himself in Texas!!! So proud of him... Let your light shine, son.

Julian is part of the class of 2027. He has already started receiving college offers from top schools, including Arizona State, Boston College, New Mexico State, San Diego State, UNLV, UTSA, and his dad's alma mater, Florida State, according to ESPN.

Jurzie Blu Cromartie

Date of birth: April 18, 2010

April 18, 2010 Age: 15 years old (as of January 2026)

15 years old (as of January 2026) Social media: Instagram

Jurzie Blu is Cromartie's daughter with his wife, Terricka Cason. She is a skilled competitive gymnast and trains with Pearland Elite in Texas, where her parents relocated to ensure she receives elite coaching like Simone Biles.

Jurzie confirmed in October 2025 that she got a full athletic scholarship from Clemson University. In a March 2021 interview with Whistle, Terricka and Antonio praised their daughter for being a perfectionist and a hard worker.

Jagger Beau-Antonio Cromartie

Date of birth: July 2011

July 2011 Age: 14 years old (as of January 2026)

14 years old (as of January 2026) Social media: Instagram

Jagger Beau-Antonio is Terricka's first son with Antonio. He plays various sports, including baseball, basketball, football, and track. His mother revealed that Jagger is everyone's favourite Cromartie while wishing him a happy 14th birthday.

Jagger, you are so loving, insanely talented, book smart... You test our patience and fill our hearts in ways only a son can. We're beyond thankful to be your parents.

Twins J'adore Nayvi Cromartie and Jynx Revell-Antonio Cromartie

Date of birth: May 10, 2016

May 10, 2016 Age: 9 years old (as of January 2026)

9 years old (as of January 2026) Social media: J'adore Instagram, Jynx Instagram

J'adore and Jynx's birth came as a surprise to their parents because Antonio Cromartie had gotten a vasectomy in 2011 after welcoming 11 children. Terricka shared their shock in a January 2016 interview with Us Weekly, saying:

Originally, he was like, 'Are you serious? How did this happen?' It was shocking news for the both of us. It took me a while to process it, but Antonio stood firm and was saying, 'It's God's will.' And he's been excited the whole time.

The twins are already pursuing their passion for athletics. J'adore runs track and has competed in the AAU Junior Olympics. The young Olympian is a 2x National Champion and a 7x All-American. Jynx has shown interest in American football and soccer.

Jhett Cromartie

Date of birth: August 30, 2017

August 30, 2017 Age: 8 years old (as of January 2026)

8 years old (as of January 2026) Social media: Instagram

Jhett is the youngest of Antonio Cromartie's 14 kids and Terricka's sixth child with the retired NFL athlete. She is a competitive track athlete. She also loves to sing, as seen from her Instagram account, which is run by her mother.

How Antonio Cromartie tackles fatherhood

Cromartie has revealed that he is a hands-on parent, although some of his baby mammas previously accused him of not being in their kids' lives. He told Fatherly in 2018 that he is a loving but strict dad.

Like, 'you need to be here, you gotta be here, you gotta do this a certain way.' So, I would probably say hands-on from a standpoint of just always wanting to know what's going on with homework and everything. And I'm strict, I am. I have a very militant, military background.

Antonio became a more involved dad after retiring from the NFL in 2018. He gave the public a peek into the large Cromartie family on the 2017 USA Network docuseries The Cromarties. His wife, Terricka, whom he married in November 2008, said that they did the series to show that Antonio was more than what the media portrayed him.

Everybody knows Antonio has kids, and it's always been in the public eye. But this is how we see us as opposed to what's been said. He does have kids. That's the truth. But nobody knows what type of father he is, so this is an opportunity to share it with the world.

Inside Antonio Cromartie's six-figure child support

By 2016, the retired NFL athlete was reportedly paying approximately $336,000 per year in child support for eight of his children with seven of his baby mammas. Each child was getting around $3,500 per month, but some of the kids' mothers were demanding higher payments.

Antonio went to court in 2017 seeking a reduction in child support, saying family and personal expenses were leaving him with a monthly debt of over $25,000 because he was not earning his peak NFL income. Cromartie's net worth in 2025 is estimated to be $10 million.

Conclusion

Antonio Cromartie's kids are growing up with an incredible work ethic as they forge their own paths in sports and other areas. After his NFL career, the athlete transitioned into 'coach dad' to raise the children. His wife, Terricka, has also been hands-on and is often seen supporting his kids from other baby mamas.

