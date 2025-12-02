Meet Hayden, Ainsley Earhardt's daughter with ex-husband Will Proctor

Ainsley Earhardt's daughter, Hayden DuBose Proctor, is a rainbow baby. She was expected three months after her mother suffered a miscarriage. In a 2017 exclusive chat with Women's Health, the journalist reflected on how the loss impacted her motherhood journey, saying:

Hayden is a blessing; I would never have met her if I had not gone through those dark days. I went through the valley to reach the mountain, but in the end, the journey was worth the blood, sweat, and tears. She gave me the title "mother".

Ainsley Earhardt with her daughter, Hayden (L). The journalist at Fox News Channel Studios in 2024 (R). Photo: @aearhardt on Instagram, John Lamparski via Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Hayden DuBose Proctor was born about four years before her parents finalised their divorce .

. Her mother, Earhardt, is a conservative television host who has worked at Fox News Channel since 2007 .

. DuBose's dad, Proctor, played professionally in the Canadian Football League for two seasons.

for two seasons. Hayden often accompanies her mom to Florida every weekend to visit her fiancé, Sean Hannity.

Hayden DuBose Proctor's profile summary

Full name Hayden DuBose Proctor Date of birth 6 November 2015 Age 10 years old (2025) Birthplace New York City, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Parents Ainsley Earhardt and Will Proctor

A look at Ainsley Earhardt's Mini-Me daughter Hayden

During an October 2021 interview with Yahoo Life, Ainsley hilariously shared some of the traits Hayden inherited from her.

As a child, I loved art and making new outfits for my baby dolls. Hayden loves all that. It is so fun to watch a mini-me up close.

On 27 September 2023, Earhardt took to Instagram to celebrate National Daughter's Day via a post that read:

I thought I would be a better boy, mom, but I prayed that God would give me what He knew I needed most. Look, He gave me a girl! Hayden is my entire life.

Ainsley Earhardt's daughter, Hayden DuBose Proctor. Photo: @aearhardt on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

Ainsley describes Hayden as the child she "prayed and prayed" for

Ainsley and her then-husband Will knew they were expecting a child after eight months of disappointment. Unfortunately, during an early doctor's visit, the pair learnt that their child did not have a heartbeat. The journalist shared the experience with Women's Health, revealing:

I underwent surgery to remove my lifeless baby. Although I was broken, I wanted to put this behind me so that I could try for another child immediately.

In March 2015, Proctor and Earhardt found out they were pregnant again. About a week after Hayden's birth, the latter told her Fox & Friends co-hosts during a house call:

My heart changed forever when I first held my baby in my arms. Hayden taught me to trust in God, knowing that His ways are better than mine.

Hayden's parents have an amicable co-parenting relationship

Will and Ainsley separated in 2018, amid infidelity allegations on his side. Their divorce was finalised the following year. Speaking with People in October 2019, Earhardt revealed they were "co-parenting and doing it beautifully".

Will and I will remain friends forever because we share a wonderful child. Hayden is our top priority at all times.

Hayden DuBose Proctor (L). The celebrity daughter with her dad, Will Proctor (R). Photo: @aearhardt (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Ainsley also spoke about her parenthood journey after divorce, stating:

I am a single mom, but it works out perfectly. I have my dream job in the morning, and most of that is done while Hayden is asleep. So, I do not miss out on her life.

Hayden Proctor "might" have other siblings in the future

During her interview with People, Earhardt revealed that she was open to having more kids if she met her Mr. Right. The journalist added that it would be a bonus if the man already has children.

I have frozen my eggs in case I decide to have more kids. I had Hayden when I was 40, so I am open to it. I might even adopt one day.

Hayden's mom got engaged to Sean Hannity (a father of two) in 2024. If the couple gets married, DuBose will have ex-siblings Patrick and Merri. Hannity was previously married to Jill Rhodes.

Every Friday, Ainsley and her daughter travel to Sean's home in Florida. The reporter told the Daily Mail about their weekend escapades:

My daughter and I love our time with Sean in Palm Beach. We always have a family brunch after church on Sunday, before Hayden and I fly back to New York.

Sean Hannity and Ainsley Earhardt at the 2024 Patriot Awards (L). Ainsley Earhardt at Fox News Channel Studios in 2024 (R). Photo: Theo Wargo, John Lamparski (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Ainsley Earhardt has written books inspired by Hayden

Ainsley has written three New York Times best-selling books. Her first book, Take Heart, My Child: A Mother's Dream, was published in 2016.

Her second book, Through Your Eyes: My Child's Gift to Me, was published in 2017, followed by her third, I'm So Glad You Were Born: Celebrating Who You Are, in 2022. During a 2020 interview with Tampa Bay Parenting, Earhardt shared the inspiration behind the books, saying:

I wrote my first book when pregnant with Hayden and my second one after her birth. Both books are inspired by my own childhood teachings that I want to pass down to my daughter and children all over the world.

Hayden DuBose's maternal grandparents had successful careers

Earhardt's mother, Dale, is a retired schoolteacher, while her father, Wayne, is a retired Army Reservist. On 12 November 2024, the journalist penned a heartfelt message to her dad on Instagram to commemorate his special day. She wrote:

Happy Veterans' Day to all who have served. We are free because of your bravery.

Ainsley Earhardt during the 2022 FOX Nation Patriot Awards at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel. Photo: Jason Koerner

Source: Getty Images

FAQs

Ainsley became a co-host of Fox & Friends in 2016. Below are some frequently asked questions about her:

Does Ainsley Earhardt have a twin sister?

Earhardt has two siblings: an older sister, Elise Giles, and a younger brother, Trenton Earhardt. They frequently feature in her social media posts.

How much does Fox News pay Ainsley Earhardt?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Ainsley has an estimated net worth of $8 million. Her annual salary at Fox News is reportedly $3 million.

Conclusion

Ainsley Earhardt's daughter, Hayden, is her only child. She was born to the journalist's second marriage to her ex-husband, Will Proctor. The ex-couple maintains an amicable co-parenting relationship.

READ MORE: Who is Ava Eliot Jackman? Meet Hugh Jackman's daughter

Briefly.co.za published an article about the adoptive child of the Australian actors Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness, Ava. Her father is best known for his role in X-Men, while her mother starred in Shame.

The couple maintain their child's privacy despite their celebrity status. Nonetheless, Ava has been spotted occasionally accompanying her parents for walks in public places.

Proofreading by Kelly Lippke, copy editor at Briefly.co.za.

Source: Briefly News