Ryan Clark's first wife and only partner is Yonka Clark, an entrepreneur with a background in psychology and counselling. She has spent more than two decades married to the former NFL safety, raising three children. On their 19th anniversary, Ryan wrote on Instagram:

I’m blessed every day by your presence and so grateful for your heart, loyalty, and love for the last two decades.

Ryan Clark at Martha's Vineyard Performing Arts Centre on August 09, 2025 (L) and with Yonka at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 (R). Photo: Arturo Holmes, Kevin Mazur (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Ryan Clark is married to Yonka Clark, whom he first met at a Louisiana high school picnic in 1997.

They attended Louisiana State University, began dating in 1999, and married in 2004.

Yonka earned a B.A. in Psychology at SNHU and an M.A. in Clinical Mental Health Counselling at The Chicago School.

Their marriage spans over two decades and includes three children: Jaden, Jordan, and Loghan.

Profile summary

Full name Yonka Clark Place of birth Ama, Louisiana, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Marital status Married Husband Ryan Clark Children 3 University Louisiana State University Profession Entrepreneur, psychologist Social media Instagram

Who is Ryan Clark's first wife and only partner?

Yonka Clark is the wife of former NFL safety and ESPN analyst Ryan Clark. The couple has been married for over 20 years, tying the knot on July 9, 2004. Their relationship made headlines during a heated exchange between Ryan and Robert Griffin III, which involved references to their family.

Yonka was mentioned in the aftermath. On The Pivot podcast and in an Instagram post, he praised her devotion, writing:

She's a beautiful woman who's devoted her life to our family. She's never wanted to be out front, [but] been the backbone of support. She has shown up for all three of our babies 100% of the time. She's now started a career to help others. That's who she is, and who I'll allow her to be.

Facts about Yonka Clark. Photo: @yonka.clark on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Original

Yonka Clark is a Louisiana native

Ryan Clark's wife was born in Ama, Louisiana, USA, where she completed her early education. While details about Yonka Clark's age and family background are limited, she is African American with Creole roots from the river parishes of southeast Louisiana.

Ryan and Yonka first met in 1997

As Sportskeeda published, the former American footballer first met his wife at a high school graduation picnic in June 1997, introduced by her cousin. At the time, they were unimpressed with each other. Ryan found Yonka “snooty," and she thought he was “arrogant.”

They parted ways but reunited at Louisiana State University in 1998, where their friendship eventually turned into a romance. By 1999, they had begun dating and later became engaged while Ryan was playing as a freshman safety.

The former NFL player graduated in 2002 with a degree in interdisciplinary studies. Yonka completed her studies in 2003, and the couple married the following year.

Yonka Clark's children. Photo: @yonka.clark on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

She has pursued a career in psychology and counselling

The celebrity spouse is a professional in psychology and counselling, earning a B.A. in Psychology from Southern New Hampshire University. She later completed a Master of Arts in Clinical Mental Health Counselling at The Chicago School of Professional Psychology.

In addition to her academic achievements, Ryan Clark's wife is an entrepreneur. In 2016, she collaborated with a friend who owns the skincare brand Andrelle’s by KCJ and now runs a tween skincare line.

Yonka Clark is a mother of three

The Louisiana native is the mother of Ryan Clark's kids, Jaden, Jordan, and Loghan. Their eldest child, Jaden, is in her mid-20s and recently graduated from the University of San Francisco with a Master of Arts in Professional Counselling. She wrote on Instagram:

I am beyond honoured to walk away from the University of San Francisco not only as a MAPC graduate, but as the Fall 2023 graduate commencement speaker. I could write a book about yesterday and the journey it took me to get there… but I’ll settle for I’m thankful.

Their second child, Jordan, currently plays football for the New York Jets. The youngest, Loghan, graduated from high school in 2023, excelled as a standout volleyball player, and now runs The Frosting Room bake shop.

Yonka Clark and Ryan Clark at the 44th Annual Sports Emmy Awards at Frederick P. Rose Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center on May 22, 2023. Photo: Arturo Holmes

Source: Getty Images

She has provided support throughout Ryan Clark's career

Ryan Clark’s family has been a strong source of support throughout his career, especially his wife, Yonka Clark, who supported him throughout his 13 seasons in the NFL (2002-2014).

In February 2015, when he joined ESPN as a sports analyst, he made a heartfelt announcement, saying:

It was a blessing, honour and pleasure to play the game I loved for as long as I did. I am truly grateful to God, my wife, kids, family and friends for all of their love and support throughout my career...I am so excited to open the next chapter working with ESPN.

Frequently asked questions

What happened to Ryan Clark's son? Jordan Clark signed with the New York Jets as an undrafted free agent in 2025, was waived, and then joined the practice squad.

Jordan Clark signed with the New York Jets as an undrafted free agent in 2025, was waived, and then joined the practice squad. When did Ryan Clark get married? The former football player married his wife, Yonka Clark, on July 9, 2004.

The former football player married his wife, Yonka Clark, on July 9, 2004. What condition does Ryan Clark have? He has sickle cell trait, which caused life‑threatening complications during his NFL career.

He has sickle cell trait, which caused life‑threatening complications during his NFL career. What is Yonka Clark's ethnicity? She is of African American descent.

Ryan Clark during the game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on September 08, 2025. Photo: Patrick McDermott

Source: Getty Images

Conclusion

Yonka Clark is Ryan Clark's first wife and only partner, who has supported him through his career for more than two decades. Together, the couple shares three children and has built a strong, enduring family rooted in love and commitment.

READ MORE: Ryan Clark's net worth

As Briefly.co.za published, Ryan Clark is an NFL analyst at ESPN and a retired American football safety. His National Football League career lasted 13 seasons, most of which were spent with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Despite going undrafted in 2002, Clark went on to become one of the best NFL safeties for the 13 seasons he played in the league. Ryan Clark's highlights during his NFL career include a Super Bowl XLIII title and two AFC championships.

Source: Briefly News