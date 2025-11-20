Stormi Steele's net worth: Did Canvas Beauty Brand make her a millionaire?
Stormi Steele's net worth, estimated at $20 million, is largely accumulated through the success of Canvas Beauty Brand. In 2020, the company recorded nearly $20 million in sales. During a 2021 chat with Business Insider, Steele narrated how a dream inspired her business idea, saying:
During one of the lowest periods of my life in 2010, I had a vivid dream one night. In it, God revealed my company's name and mission statement to me. The next day, I started working towards turning that dream into a reality.
Key takeaways
- Within just 11 months of transitioning to e-commerce, Stormi's haircare company crossed $1 million in sales.
- On 8 June 2024, Steele became the first creator to reach $1 million in sales from a live session on TikTok.
- Canvas Beauty Brand's products, including shampoos, conditioners and body glazes, are available at major retailers such as Walmart and Target.
Stormi Steele's profile summary
Full name
Stormi Steele
Date of birth
3 August 1988
Age
37 years old (2025)
Birthplace
De Kalb, Mississippi, USA
Nationality
American
Ethnicity
African-American
Marital status
Married
Spouse
Courtney Beasley
Profession
Businesswoman, internet personality
Social media
Stormi's net worth mirrors her profitable business venture
According to HotNewHipHop, Stormi has an estimated net worth of $20 million. She is the founder and CEO of Canvas Beauty Brand, a multi-million dollar beauty brand and lifestyle company that she started in her kitchen.
Growing up in a small town in Mississippi, Steele did not have "role models" growing up. She told Business Insider that her aspirations were mostly feared than encouraged.
Where I come from, no one pushed you to be ambitious. Sometimes, I felt encouraged to "dream small". But from a young age, I knew there was something big for me out there.
Steele dropped out of college to pursue a cosmetology career
Steele's entrepreneurial journey began in the late 2000s while she was still an Arts student at Mississippi State University.
She dropped out with only 23 credit hours left and a 3.7 GPA to pursue hairstyling. In a 2024 interview on the Tamron Hall Show, Stormi shared insights into her decision to quit school, revealing:
My dream brought me so much peace that I dropped out the next day. That was the beginning of my life-changing journey.
She moved to Alabama with only $800 in her pocket
Around 2011, Stormi enrolled at a local cosmetology school in Mississippi. However, just a semester before she was set to get her license, Steele got into a misunderstanding with her dad, and she relocated to Huntsville.
There, she landed an apprenticeship in a salon where the master stylist gave her credit hours toward her license. Speaking with Business Insider, Stormi narrated how moving to Huntsville changed her entrepreneurial perspective, saying:
Seeing so many women running their own successful businesses put a fire in me to work harder and make a name for myself in the city.
From kitchen experiments to launching a hair salon
Stormi began creating her own hair products in her kitchen while styling full-time in 2012. With a budget of $300, she perfected her serum after about seven months.
Steele opened her own salon in 2013, and by 2015, she was using her product on clients and getting positive reviews. Stormi launched Canvas Beauty Brand in 2018, and her flagship product, the Canvas Hair Blossom Serum, became a bestseller.
The following year, she spent $100 on her first targeted social media ad, which led to $15,000 in sales within a few days and nearly $440,000 in two weeks. By 2020, the company was making sales in the millions. In 2021, Steele told Forbes of the growing pains the business experienced:
The increased orders led to us falling months behind in delivery. We had to build a fulfilment centre, recruit a customer service team, and find a manufacturer to mass produce.
Stormi Steele was on the verge of bankruptcy in 2021
Speaking with Tamron Hall, Stormi narrated how she went broke after taking maternity leave, stating:
Some of my employees took advantage of my absence and mismanaged the company. By the time I realised, it was way too late.
By 2022, Canvas Beauty Brand was barely surviving. The turnaround came the following year when Steele pivoted to body care products and used a TikTok shop to create another viral moment.
This saved the company from potential bankruptcy. In 2024, Stormi broke a record by generating over $1 million in sales during a TikTok live stream.
Diversification into reality TV
Stormi officially joined the cast of Oprah Winfrey Network's hit series Love & Marriage: Huntsville in 2023.
The businesswoman starred alongside Melody Shari on the show until she announced her departure in April 2024. During the Season 9 reunion, the entrepreneur revealed the reason behind her decision, stating:
I did not want the negativity from some fans of the show to jeopardise Canvas Beauty Brand's reputation.
FAQs
Canvas Beauty Brand's Hair Blossom Serum uses cayenne pepper as a key ingredient to stimulate hair growth. Below are some frequently asked questions about the company's CEO, Stormi Steele:
Who is Stormi Steele's husband?
Stormi has been married to Courtney Beasley since 2015. They are co-owners of Canvas Beauty Brand and share a son.
Is Stormi Steele active on Instagram?
Steele is active on social media. She has 559.1k followers on TikTok and 329k followers on Instagram as of 19 November 2025.
Wrapping up
Stormi Steele's net worth is primarily attributed to her successful entrepreneurial endeavours. She launched Canvas Beauty Brand in 2018, and now, in its seventh year of operation, the company has grown to multi-million-dollar status.
