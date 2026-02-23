Inside Nischelle Turner's net worth and career as a star ET host

Nischelle Turner's net worth, estimated at $5 million, reflects her illustrious journalism career. In 2021, she became the first Black woman to serve as a co-host of Entertainment Tonight in its 40-year history. Turner told The New York Times that she hoped this professional milestone would inspire budding journalists.

I did not know someone who looked like me could do this. I am honoured to be a trailblazer in this arena. I hope young girls see me and think they can do this, too.

Key takeaways

Nischelle joined Entertainment Tonight in 2014 , replacing Rocsi Diaz as weekend co-anchor and correspondent.

, replacing Rocsi Diaz as weekend co-anchor and correspondent. She has won eight Emmy Awards for her work on the news broadcasting newsmagazine program.

for her work on the news broadcasting newsmagazine program. Before Turner's rise on Entertainment Tonight , she worked with major networks such as HLN and CNN as an entertainment correspondent.

, she worked with major networks such as and as an entertainment correspondent. In 2025, she made her acting debut as the lead in Lifetime's A Runaway Bride for Christmas.

Nischelle Turner's profile summary

Full name Nischelle Renee Turner Date of birth 11 February 1975 Age 51 years old (2026) Birthplace Columbia, Missouri, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Education University of Missouri Marital status Single Mother Jacque Turner Profession Entertainment journalist, television host, actress Years active 1998-present Social media Instagram

Nischelle Turner's net worth today: How did she amass her millions?

According to EssentiallySports, Nischelle has an estimated net worth of $5 million. During a 2023 episode of Shaquille O'Neal's The Big Podcast, the former NBA star narrated how Turner once whined about buying $3,500 worth of earrings, per the news outlet.

Nischelle was having sleepless nights over her new jewellery purchase and would call me daily to ask whether she had made the right financial decision. I was like, "Relax, you are a millionaire."

Turner wanted to be a journalist from a young age

In a 2021 appearance on the Tamron Hall Show, Nischelle hilariously narrated how seeing Black journalist April Eaton on television inspired her dream of becoming a reporter.

Growing up, I wanted to become either a journalist or an attorney because I talked too much. However, I was sceptical about the former because I had never seen a Black woman on local news. But when I saw April reporting, I knew I wanted to do exactly what she was doing.

After graduating from high school, Turner enrolled at the University of Missouri. She graduated from the Missouri School of Journalism in 1998.

Nischelle's transition from a farm girl to a news anchor

In 1998, Nischelle Turner launched her journalism career when she joined Indiana-based WEHT station as a reporter and fill-in anchor. About two years later, she relocated to New Orleans after WVUE-FOX8 offered her a weekday reporter and weekend anchor position.

In 2004, Turner joined KTTV FOX11 as a reporter on Good Day L.A. She hosted Good Day L.A. Weekend for about four years.

Additionally, Nischelle did segments for Dailies and was a sideline reporter for Fox's Sunday NFL broadcasts. Speaking with Parade in 2023, she narrated how her background shaped her career, revealing:

I was born and raised on a farm in Missouri. Sometimes, when I look at how far I have come as a journalist, I am like, "Hold on, I was just outside feeding pigs growing up."

Move to CNN and Entertainment Tonight

From December 2011 to 2014, Turner led CNN's coverage from the red carpet at the Golden Globes, Academy Awards, and the Grammys.

She joined Entertainment Tonight in September 2014 and was promoted to co-host in March 2021. During a 2021 interview with KMBC's Donna Pitman, Nischelle shared details about her transition from CNN to ET, stating:

CNN was the gold standard of news, while Entertainment Tonight is the gold standard of entertainment. Joining the latter was a dream come true for me.

Some of the celebrities Turner has interviewed include Viola Davis, Denzel Washington, James Corden, Oprah Winfrey, Halle Berry, Michael B. Jordan and Jimmy Fallon.

Nischelle Turner is making history: Her mission is to "leave a legacy"

When Turner joined Kevin Frazier on ET, they became the first All-Black co-host duo in the program's history. In 2025, Nischelle told the Television Academy of this career milestone:

I am the first Black woman to co-host the show, but I will not be the last one. Representation is a bigger mission for me. I stand on the shoulders of others who inspired me.

Nischelle is an 11-time Emmy Award-winning host. In a 2021 exclusive chat with Variety, she attributed her grandparents to her successful career, saying:

My grandparents were blue-collar folks who worked hard to raise their 11 kids. They taught me the importance of commitment and sacrifice.

After winning the 2025 Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Entertainment News Program, Turner took to Instagram to flaunt the award. She wrote:

My grandmother always told me, "Dream bigger than your surroundings."

She celebrated her 50th birthday by starring in a movie

In 2025, Nischelle took on the role of Emma in A Runaway Bride for Christmas. She told People about her role in the film:

I am completely stepping out of my comfort zone with this. This was my first movie as the lead, and it was pretty wild. I am an ingenue at 50!

Some of Turner's other acting credits include Random Rings, Being Mary Jane and The Other Two.

Conclusion

Nischelle Turner's net worth is attributed mainly to her multifaceted career as an Emmy-winning journalist. She is best known for her 11-year tenure on Entertainment Tonight and her previous work as a sideline reporter for the NFL on Fox.

