Nobody holds the title of Mikaela's husband as she is unmarried. However, her dating history includes an engagement to Nathan Fillion and a short-lived relationship with Darren Barnet. While the Superman star is presumably single, she has previously described her "type" as:

An authentic man with integrity: one who does not pretend to be someone else to impress.

Nathan Fillion and Mikaela Hoover at the 2013 Primetime Emmy Awards (L). The actress at the Dolby Theatre in 2023 (R). Photo: Dan MacMedan, Rodin Eckenroth (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Mikaela Hoover and Nathan Fillion were introduced by their mutual friend , director James Gunn.

, director James Gunn. She and Darren Barnet reportedly first crossed paths during the 2020 filming of Love Hard .

. The ex-couple dated for approximately eight to nine months in 2021.

in 2021. Hoover keeps details about her love life private, including the reasons behind her breakup with Nathan and Darren.

Mikaela Hoover's profile summary

Full name Mikaela Mehrizi Hoover Date of birth 12 July 1984 Age 41 years old (As of January 2026) Zodiac sign Cancer Birthplace Colbert, Washington, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Height 4' 11½″ (1.51 m) Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Single Siblings 3 Profession Actress Years active 2006-present Social media Instagram Facebook

Who is Mikaela Hoover's husband?

As of January 2026, there is no evidence suggesting that Mikaela is married or in a publicly known relationship. She often prioritises discussions about her professional life over her romantic one in interviews and on social media. Nonetheless, Hoover has previously shared insights into her "ideal man", saying:

As a girl from Washington state, I am drawn to a bit of scruff and men who can roll out of bed, throw on a baseball cap, and go on with their day. I also like a guy who is comfortable enough in his own skin that he can find humour in jokes about himself.

Actress Mikaela Hoover during the 2019 premiere of The Dirt at ArcLight Hollywood in California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Source: Original

Mikaela has been in two notable public relationships. Although she keeps details about her romantic life under wraps, these relationships were confirmed through public statements or red-carpet appearances.

Nathan Fillion (2013 to 2014)

The Rookie star Nathan began dating Mikaela in April 2013. According to Hello! magazine, he proposed seven months into the relationship. However, the pair quietly split shortly after, in 2014.

Hoover and Nathan Fillion reportedly maintain a positive connection as the latter has stated in past interviews that he remains on good terms with almost all his exes. Nonetheless, he jokingly described himself as "unlucky in love" during a 2010 chat with Women's Health.

Nathan Fillion and Mikaela Hoover at the Landmark Theatre in 2013 (L). The actress at the TCL Chinese Theatre in 2015 (R). Photo: Jason Merritt, Maya Dehlin Spach

Source: Getty Images

Darren Barnet (2021)

While the exact date Darren and Mikaela started dating remains unknown, they made their relationship Instagram official on 28 April 2021, when she shared a Polaroid shot of them on his special day. Her caption read:

Happy birthday, Angel. You make me happy!

On 12 July 2021, the Never Have I Ever alum posted the photo, writing:

Happy birthday, my love. Today is for you.

In August of the same year, the couple made their red-carpet debut, serving a full-blown PDA session during the premiere of The Suicide Squad.

However, by late 2021, speculation had swirled that Hoover and Darren Barnet had split after they stopped posting each other online or attending events together. Although multiple sources report Darren's relationship status as single, neither he nor Mikaela has addressed their alleged breakup.

Darren Barnet and Mikaela Hoover at the Regency Village Theatre in 2021 (L). The actress during the 2025 Creative Arts Emmy Awards (R). Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer, Michael Buckner (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Jimmy Kimmel

Although Mikaela and Jimmy have never been romantically involved, she once confessed to a past crush on the television host and comedian. She told Maxim in 2015:

I was attracted to Jimmy Kimmel when he was chubbier. I have never been drawn to a "classically" handsome man. I have always liked men with a bit of meat on their bones.

James Gunn

While there have been occasional speculations regarding the nature of Mikaela and James' relationship, they have never dated. She has described him as a "brother" whom she met when she was starting off her acting career.

Hoover has been part of Gunn's major projects, including Super (2010), Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) and The Suicide Squad (2021). He has been married to Jennifer Holland since 2022.

Insights into Mikaela Hoover's early life and career

Mikaela (41 as of January 2026) was born on 12 July 1984 to Nancy Mehrizi and Frank R. Hoover Jr. During a 2014 interview with FemaleFirst, the actress spoke fondly of her parents, saying:

My parents have always supported my decisions, particularly those related to my professional career.

Mikaela Hoover during the 2025 premiere of Peacemaker at AMC Lincoln Square in New York. Photo: John Nacion

Source: Getty Images

She made her acting debut in the 2007 independent film Frank

From a young age, Mikaela knew she wanted to be an actress. As a child, she started taking dance classes, starring in school plays and appearing in local commercials. In 2008, Hoover bagged a leading role in Sorority Forever and appeared in James Gunn's Humanzee!. Below are some of her other acting credits:

How I Met Your Mother (2010)

(2010) Happy Endings (2011)

(2011) Saint George (2014)

(2014) The Guest Book (2017)

(2017) Airplane Mode (2019)

(2019) Duster (2025)

Mikaela is set to voice Tony Tony Chopper in the second season of Netflix's live-action One Piece.

Wrapping up

While eagle-eyed fans are curious about Mikaela Hoover's husband, no credible reports confirm that the actress is married. Nonetheless, she has previously dated Firefly star Nathan Fillion and her Love Hard co-star Darren Barnet.

Briefly News