How to watch Guardians of the Galaxy in order: Full movie guide

The Guardians of the Galaxy are some of the most popular characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Their movies are full of fun, action, and touching moments. To watch their journey the best way, it is essential to follow the correct order. This article has a simple guide on how to watch Guardians of the Galaxy in order.

The Guardians of the Galaxy are some of the most popular characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Photo: @guardiansofthegalaxy on Facebook (modified by author)

The Guardians of the Galaxy is a superhero film series based on the Marvel Comics superhero team and part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) series. If you are a fan of Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy or just diving into the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), knowing Guardians of the Galaxy's timeline can enhance your viewing experience.

How to watch Guardians of the Galaxy in order

Guardians of the Galaxy became a hit, leading to more sequels, television shows, and even a holiday special. The series is centred on a band of former intergalactic outlaws who have teamed up to protect the Galaxy from planetary threats. Here is a list of the Guardians of the Galaxy movies in chronological order.

Title Year Guardian of the Galaxy 2014 I Am Groot season 1, episode 1 2022 Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 2017 I Am Groot episodes 2-5 2022 Avengers: Infinity War 2018 Avengers: Endgame 2019 Thor: Love and Thunder 2022 The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’ 2022 Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 2023 I Am Groot Season 2 2023

1. Guardian of the Galaxy (2014)

IMDb rating : 8.0/10

: 8.0/10 Released on : 1 August 2014

: 1 August 2014 Directed by : James Gunn

: James Gunn Runtime: 2h 1m

According to the IMDb database, this is the first Guardians of the Galaxy movie released in 2014. The movie was directed by James Gunn and stars Chris Pratt, Zoë Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Lee Pace and Karen Gillan. It is the 10th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

In this first instalment, Peter Quill (Star-Lord) is introduced as a human who was abducted from Earth as a child and grew up among space outlaws.

2. I Am Groot season 1, episode 1 (2022)

IMDb rating : 6.6/10

: 6.6/10 Released on : 10 August 2022

: 10 August 2022 Directed by : Kirsten Lepore

: Kirsten Lepore Runtime: 4m

I Am Groot is a series of animated shorts created by Kirsten Lepore for the streaming service Disney+. The shorts are centred around Baby Groot, a beloved character from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Season 1, Episode 1 of I Am Groot, titled Groot's First Steps, premiered on 10 August 2022.

In this episode, Baby Groot is first seen as a potted sapling, recovering after being replanted by the Guardians of the Galaxy. He gets restless and breaks out of his pot, learning to walk for the first time.

3. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

IMDb rating : 7.6/10

: 7.6/10 Released on : 5 May 2017

: 5 May 2017 Directed by : James Gunn

: James Gunn Runtime: 2h 16m

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is among the superhero films based on the Marvel Comics superhero team Guardians of the Galaxy. The film follows the Guardians as they try to stay together as a team while Peter Quill (Star-Lord) meets his father, Ego.

4. I Am Groot episodes 2-5

IMDb rating : 6.7/10

: 6.7/10 Released on : 10 August 2022

: 10 August 2022 Directed by : Kirsten Lepore

: Kirsten Lepore Runtime: 4m (each episode)

In episodes 2 to 5 of I Am Groot, Baby Groot embarks on various entertaining adventures, including trying to befriend alien creatures, chasing a mysterious creature and learning teamwork in Groot's Pursuit.

5. Avengers: Infinity War

IMDb rating : 8.4/10

: 8.4/10 Released on : 27 April 2018

: 27 April 2018 Directed by : Anthony Russo and Joe Russo

: Anthony Russo and Joe Russo Runtime: 2h 29m

After the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 events, the Guardians returned four years later, in 2018, in the first act of Avengers: Infinity War. It is the sequel to The Avengers (2012) and Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) and the 19th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, the film follows the Avengers and their allies as they unite to confront the powerful villain Thanos, who seeks to collect all six Infinity Stones to wipe out half of all life in the universe. Avengers: Infinity War became a major box-office success. It was the first superhero film to gross over $2 billion worldwide.

6. Avengers: Endgame

IMDb rating : 8.4/10

: 8.4/10 Released on : 26 April 2019

: 26 April 2019 Directed by : Anthony Russo and Joe Russo

: Anthony Russo and Joe Russo Runtime: 3h 1m

Avengers: Endgame is the sequel to Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and the 22nd film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Released on 26 April 2019, the film features an ensemble cast which includes Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo and Chris Hemsworth.

Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, Avengers: Endgame follows the remaining Avengers as they attempt to reverse the devastation caused by Thanos in Infinity War. It was the highest-grossing film ever from July 2019 to March 2021.

7. Thor: Love and Thunder

IMDb rating : 6.2/10

: 6.2/10 Released on : 6 July 2022

: 6 July 2022 Directed by : Taika Waititi

: Taika Waititi Runtime: 1h 58m

The 2022 American superhero is the sequel to Thor: Ragnarok (2017) and the 29th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Directed by Taika Waititi, the film follows Thor as he embarks on a journey of self-discovery after the events of Avengers: Endgame.

Thor: Love and Thunder grossed $760.9 million worldwide, making it the eighth highest-grossing film of 2022 and the second highest-grossing film in the Thor franchise.

8. The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special

IMDb rating : 6.9/10

: 6.9/10 Released on : 25 November 2022

: 25 November 2022 Directed by : James Gunn

: James Gunn Runtime: 42m

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special (2022), directed by James Gunn, is a festive short film featuring the Guardians as they plan a special Christmas celebration for Peter Quill (Star-Lord) to lift his spirits.

Written and directed by James Gunn, the special received positive criticism for its humour, Gunn's direction, and the cast's performances. It received numerous awards and nominations, including winning the Children's and Family Emmy Awards.

9. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

IMDb rating : 7.9/10

: 7.9/10 Released on : 5 May 2023

: 5 May 2023 Directed by : James Gunn

: James Gunn Runtime: 2h 30m

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is the sequel to Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017) and the 32nd film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Written and directed by James Gunn, it follows the Guardians as they deal with Gamora's return from another timeline and try to save Rocket Raccoon, who is in danger from a villain named High Evolutionary. Like its predecessors, it was a critical and commercial success, grossing over $845.6 million.

10. I Am Groot Season 2

IMDb rating : 6.7/10

: 6.7/10 Released on : 6 September 2023

: 6 September 2023 Directed by : Kirsten Lepore

: Kirsten Lepore Runtime: 4m (each episode)

I Am Groot Season 2 was released on 6 September 2023. This season continues Baby Groot's adventures through a charming series of five animated shorts. Groot explores new environments, meets different characters, and finds himself in humorous situations, highlighting his playful and curious nature.

Will there be more Guardians of the Galaxy movies?

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3. is the last movie in the Guardians franchise. In April 2023, during an interview with Esquire Middle East, James Gunn confirmed that there will be no more Guardians of the Galaxy movies. He said:

I don’t think there will ever be a Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 4. There are many reasons this group will not be back. There could be more Guardians movies, but it won’t be with this group.

How many Guardians of the Galaxy movies are there?

As of 2024, there are three Guardians of the Galaxy movies. However, the team has also appeared in Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame and Thor: Love and Thunder. In addition, two Disney+ TV specials feature Guardians of the Galaxy: I Am Groot and The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special.

When did Guardians of the Galaxy 1 come out?

Guardians of the Galaxy was released on 1 August 2014.

Is Guardians of the Galaxy 4 the last one?

Marvel has yet to confirm Guardians of the Galaxy 4 officially. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 was the last movie in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise and can be watched on Disney+.

Should you watch anything before Guardians of the Galaxy?

Before watching Guardians of the Galaxy, familiarising yourself with a few essential films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) can help you better understand the characters and the overall storyline.

Where to watch Guardians of the Galaxy movies

You can watch the Guardians of the Galaxy movies on Disney+, Starz, and Apple TV channels.

The Guardians of the Galaxy franchise has become among the highest-grossing media franchises ever. There are three Guardians of the Galaxy movies in total. Watching these movies in order allows you to experience the characters' development. Above is a simple guide on how to watch Guardians of the Galaxy in order.

