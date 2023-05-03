Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has grossed over $12 billion at the box office

His highest-grossing films include Furious 7 , The Fate of the Furious , and Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

Johnson is known for his humility, dedication to hard work, and philanthropic efforts, particularly with the Make-A-Wish Foundation

Dwayne Johnson's highest-grossing film is 'Furious 7'. Images: @therock

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is one of the most successful actors in Hollywood, with a string of hit movies to his name.

His transition from the world of professional wrestling to acting was a natural one, with Johnson using his charisma, humour, and charm to win over audiences around the world.

The top-grossing films of The Rock show a knack for picking the right roles

With more than $12 billion in box office grosses, it's clear that Johnson has a knack for picking the right roles. According to Movieweb, The Rock's highest-grossing films are:

Furious 7 (2015)- $1.516B The Fate of the Furious (2017)- $123.8B Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017)- $962.5M Jumanji: The Next Level (2019) — $801.7M Fast & Furious 6 (2013) — $788.7M Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (2019) — $760M Moana (2016) — $645M Fast Five (2011) — $626.1M

Despite his massive success, Johnson remains humble and grounded, often speaking out about the importance of hard work and dedication. He is also known for his philanthropic efforts, particularly his work with the Make-A-Wish Foundation, which helps to grant the wishes of children with life-threatening illnesses.

Fans celebrate Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's recent win at the Kids Choice Awards

In a recent Instagram post, Dwayne celebrated winning a Kids Choice Award for the favourite actor for the movie Black Adam:

"A huge ROCK-SIZED THANK YOU to all the kiddos out there who voted for me to win these two awesome #KidsChoiceAwards for BLACK ADAM & SUPER PETS! ⚡️I had so much fun making #SuperPets for you & #BlackAdam scored the biggest opening weekend of my entire career Stay awesome, stay cool & thank you guys so much!!!~ DJ ❤️"

Fans celebrated the actor and congratulated him on his achievement.

@weskimrando said:

"It’s the Rock, he’s got charm like he’s got muscles!"

@cosplay.alliance said:

"Black Adam was a great movie. I truly enjoyed it. Especially seeing Dr Fate and Superman. Just which fate was actually as strong as his comic version but hey"

@brahmabull87official said:

"Awesome DJ Congrats and still be proud of Black Adam!!! Such a dope movie"

@joohnward said:

"We Need More Black Adam "

@nazzieknots said:

" Well deserved."

Dwayne Johnson visits the supermarket he used to shoplift from and makes up for past crimes

Briefly News previously reported on Johnson visiting the supermarket he used to shoplift as a kid.

The Jumanji actor posted a video on his Instagram page documenting his recent visit to a store in Hawaii where he disclosed he used to shoplift as a teenager. Johnson said he used to steal a king-size Snickers bar from the store every day when he was 14.

