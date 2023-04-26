Podcast and Chill with MacG has reached over 900 000 subscribers on their YouTube channel, despite being a controversial podcast in South Africa

The podcast has covered a wide range of topics and has hosted a number of high-profile guests, including musicians and actors

MacG and the rest of the Podcast and Chill with MacG team have expressed gratitude to their loyal fan base

Podcast and Chill with MacG has been making waves in the South African podcast scene with their controversial opinions and lively discussions. Despite backlash from some quarters, their fan base, the Chillers, remain fiercely loyal and have helped them reach another milestone: surpassing over 900 000 subscribers on their YouTube channel.

MacG celebrates Podcast and Chill, reaching 900 000 subscribers

The podcast, hosted by MacG and Sol Phenduka, has tackled a range of topics, from pop culture and entertainment to politics and social issues. They have also had a number of high-profile guests, including musicians, actors, and influencers.

Taking to Twitter, MacG said:

"THANK YOU TO ALL THE CHILLERS for your continued support, please do join us on the 15th of April at SunBet Arena as we celebrate our road to 1 Million Subscribers. None of this is possible without you & we can't wait to celebrate with you!"

Loyal fans of the podcast tool to the comments to congratulate the show

Fans congratulated the MacG and the Podcast and Chill cast for their achievements.

"1 mil here we come"

"I'm part of this"

"He ndaaaa pedepedepede, Here is the president of chillers"

"Aye monada"

"Phakama chiller ixesha lifikile"

"A'yikhale"

"Well done ❤️"

Penuel accuses Podcast and Chill host MacG of gatekeeping the podcast industry while defending Nota Baloyi

Briefly News previously reported on MacG being accused of gatekeeping the podcast industry.

According to ZAlebs, Penuel is besties with Nota Baloyi, who has been in a Twitter rant about MacG giving his ex-wife Berita a platform to tell her side of the story about their controversial failed marriage. Despite being named Mzansi's fastest-growing podcast, Nota said MacG committed career suicide by interviewing Berita.

