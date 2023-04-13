The Penuel Show host Penuel sparked outrage on Twitter after claiming that MacG gatekeeps Mzansi's podcast industry

Penuel alleged that the Podcast and Chill host does not promote new podcasters and compared him to Nota Baloyi

The Podcast and Chill's fans were angered by Penuel's claims about MacG and lambasted the YouTuber

Ziyakhala as Podcast and Chill host McG has been accused of gatekeeping the podcast industry. YouTuber and podcaster Penuel didn't mince words when discussing MacG's "selfishness".

Penuel alleged that 'Podcast and Chill' host MacG refuses to help upcoming podcasters. Image: @macgunleashed and @godpenuel

Source: Instagram

According to ZAlebs, Penuel is besties with Nota Baloyi, who has been in a Twitter rant about MacG giving his ex-wife Berita a platform to tell her side of the story about their controversial failed marriage. Despite being named Mzansi's fastest-growing podcast, Nota said MacG committed career suicide by interviewing Berita.

Penuel says Nota Baloyi is a good person compared to MacG

For those living under a rock, Nota is disliked by some Mzansi peeps due to the "vile" things he tweets. Baloyi targets everyone, especially female celebrities.

Having said that, some people, including MacG, have vowed not to give him attention or a platform to speak. Despite all of Nota's controversies, Penuel still defended his personality.

On Twitter, @ThisIsColbert shared a video of Penuel slamming MacG. Penuel said, unlike Nota, MacG does not want to promote upcoming podcasters.

Podcast and Chill fans defend MacG against Penuel's claims

@Bongzz_SA said:

"This is nonsense @GodPenuel, bro. Nota goes around on these podcasts and says what? You have an agenda. This is starting to sound like a smear campaign."

@MStudybuddy shared:

"The same way MacG started, as a joke! Shooting with his phone. At that time, it looked like he was playing. That's the same way you should start your own shows. Put in the work! Who put MacG up? He invited you to his podcast; manje what more do you want from him?"

@siya_Gatsheni_ posted:

"Ai suka, this is jealousy. People must learn to stand up for themselves like other kids. This thing of entitlement won’t help. Sukuma uzizamele."

@Keneilwesetsoh1 replied:

"Penuel is seeking relevance. MacG put on Sol when no one else did."

@newdawnawaits commented:

"MacG has hired many people. I'm disappointed with Penuel. I didn’t want to believe the narrative that he is captured, but it’s things like this that make you wonder what if he is."

Clip of MacG saying "It Girls" like Minnie Dlamini and Boity Thulo will never have successful marriages trends

In other stories, Briefly News reported that Podcast and Chill host MacG went viral again for his unwavering opinions about "it girls."

The podcaster believes female celebrities such as Minnie Dlamini and Boity Thulo would never have stable romantic partners because they date for money rather than love.

The video circulated on social media for years but resurfaced on many people's timelines after Minnie Dlamini announced her divorce from Quinton Jones.

