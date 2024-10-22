Mzansi was in stitches after watching a video of a man refusing to dance provocatively with Makhadzi

The unknown fan failed to follow the singer's instructions, and Mzansi thought he did a great job

Netizens were impressed by the man's conduct, with many saying he kept himself out of trouble

Oops! It appears that one Makhadzi fan didn't want to end up in trouble and kept his hands to himself.

Makhadzi fan turns down steamy dance

Makhadzi recently offered one lucky fan an opportunity to dance with her on stage, and things got heated very quickly.

The Number 1 hitmaker is known for her high-energy music and lively performances, and this time was no different when she attempted to dance provocatively with her fan.

Twitter (X) user Vanillasausy shared a clip where the singer gave her supporter a lively performance, shaking her bums against him.

To Makhadzi's surprise, despite giving the man the green light to do as he pleased, he wasn't budging and kept his hands and privates to himself:

Mzansi weighs in on Makhadzi's fan's behaviour

Netizens were impressed and praised the unknown man for keeping his composure and not falling into temptation.

With the rise of femicide and gender-based violence cases, others claimed that the man didn't want to potentially land in trouble for touching Makhadzi's inappropriately:

Vanillasausy brought up the controversial Skeem Saam episode:

"This guy respects Makhadzi so much, or he watches Skeem Saam."

nathit00th was impressed:

"He's a true gentleman."

uyabona_na said:

"Lol, yeah, that brother did well. Y'all would be crying about sexual harassment and some woke feminist nonsense."

Makhadzi calls out Oscar Mbo over performance blunder

In more Makhadzi updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the singer calling out Oscar Mbo for her short performance.

Makhadzi claimed that her show at Macufe was cut short after the DJ and his team interrupted it.

This comes after another Limpopo star, Vocalist Kharishma, revealed how Oscar and his entourage abruptly ended her performance so he could start his set.

