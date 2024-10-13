Makhadzi took to social media after having a disastrous end to her latest live show in Bloemfontein

The Limpopo artist had a lot to say after performing at the Maucfe music festival that featured other artists, including Oscar Mbo

Makhadzi Went viral after she shared her experience with Oscar Mbo, who was accused of bad behaviour on stage

Beloved Limpopo star Makhadzi told people about alleged mistreatment at Macufe in Bloemfontein. The musician detailed how fellow musician Oscar Mbo interrupted her show.

Makhadzi made a post accusing Oscar Mbo of cutting her Macufe slot in Bloemfontein short. Images: @oscarmbo / @makhadzisa

Source: Instagram

Oscar Mbo hit back on social media after being accused of sabotaging Makhadzi's show. Social media users were up in arms over the clash between the two musicians.

Makhadzi calls out Oscar Mbo

In a Facebook post, Makhadzi said that Oscar Mbo pulled out her USB at Macufe in Bloemfontein. She said he removed her music as she was about to finish her performance. Read the now-deleted post reshared by @MDNnewss below:

Oscar Mbo defends himself against Makhadzi

Oscar Mbo hit back and said that she arrived late and was performing during his time slot. He added that he only had to perform for 10 minutes because Makhadzi was off time.

Online users divided between Oscar Mboand Makhadzi

People commented on the post and defended my Makhadzi, accusing Oscar of not respecting Limpopo artists. Others noted that Makhadzi's post was deleted after Oscar's response. Read the comments below:

@MJMoalusii commented:

"I will choose Makhadzi any day, no question. She is everything, but if Oscar's version is anything to go by, then he should applauded for that. Being professional commences with one respecting the schedule. If Khadzi arrived late, she should have apologised to Oscar."

@_BlackZA said:

"Three people have complained about how Oscar Mbo treats other artists when he arrives at gigs; he removes them on stage so he can perform. It was Makhadzi yesterday."

@B_Margiano wrote:

"I think Oscar Embyoo's ego needs to be cut down to size."

@phesheya8 argued:

"Why did Makhadzi delete her post after this Oscar's comment?"

@Bokenza1 added:

"Makhadzi might have lied to damage Oscar Mbo's image by saying his DJ removed the USB while she was still performing, it turns out she was late and later deleted the post."

Fans cheer as Makhadzi reaches huge career milestone

Briefly, News previously reported that Makhadzi is beaming with pride after receiving news that her latest album, Mbofholowo and several of her songs have received platinum and gold certifications.

Our girl, Makhadzi, recently marked a huge milestone in her career after the success of her singles and her latest album, Mbofholowo.

Taking to her social media pages, the singer announced that several of her songs reached platinum status, including Nia Zwifha (platinum), Number 1 (double platinum), Movie and Mapara, which were certified multi-platinum.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News