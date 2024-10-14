South African DJ Oscar Mbo recently showed off his dance moves in a viral Instagram video

Oscar Mbo was dancing to a popular Amapiano song titled Zase England, and Mzansi poked fun at him

Netizens discussed Musa Khawula's caption, while others spoke about his drama with Makhadzi

Controversial entertainment blogger Musa Khawula reshared Oscar Mbo's dance video with a wild caption that ignited a debate.

Oscar Mbo dances to new Amapiano tune

Popular South African DJ Oscar Mbo put on his dancing shoes and showed Mzansi that he still got moves. His video went viral on Instagram and was later reshared on X (Twitter) by Musa Khawula.

In the video, Oscar Mbo dances to Zase England by Blacko SA, Mellow & Sleazy, and Scotts Maphuma. Khawula mocks Oscar's teeth.

Netizens react to Oscar Mbo's dancing

Mzansi did not go easy on Oscar Mbo, as many people poked fun at him. Musa Khawula's caption left some rolling on the floor with laughter, while others spoke about his drama with Makhadzi.

In general, people weren't impressed by his dancing.

@elton_newton joked:

"Sol Phenduka will be trying this move ko Kaya FM."

@Daphnedark1 asked:

'How old is this guy 🙈🙈🙈 I am getting worried by that dance."

@tumimashabel laughed:

"Oh no he's too tall to dance, he can't do it at all 😅😅😅"

@MfundisiQiniso stated:

"This dancing is really bad, guy if we are being honest. Let's be honest."

@JohnsonAwalle cried:

"Your captions Mntase😩😩😩😭"

@MbaliNomcebo15 stated:

"This one doesn't have anything original even this dance nje its giving I want to like Scott bathini bona."

@ms_nkoana lashed:

"This one is getting too arrogant, he forgets how Msanzi is."

@nomondethobejan said:

"I thought they said he dances kamnandi."

Shebeshxt dares Oscar Mbo

In a previous report from Briefly News, Limpopo singer Shebeshxt shook the internet when he dared Oscar Mbo to sabotage his performances.

This comes after the recent drama between Makhadzi and Oscar Mbo at the Bloemfontein Macufe Festival.

Mzansi discouraged Shebeshxt, saying he should not start what he cannot finish with Oscar Mbo.

