Gogo Skotheni recently came under fire after quitting her life as a traditional healer out of nowhere

Reality TV star Gogo Skotheni left the internet up in arms after announcing her resignation from being a sangoma

One of Gogo Skotheni's initiates recently shared her reaction to finding out that the traditional healer called it quits

Gogo Skotheni made a surprising announcement about her career as a traditional healer. The celebrity sangoma told people that she is no longer practicing traditional healing.

Gogo Skotheni responded to her angry initiate who dragged her after quitting being a sangoma. Image: @gogo_skhotheni

Source: Instagram

Gogo Skotheni also had a lot of trainees under her as she was a sangoma. One of them has spoken out, and she was direct with Gogo Skotheni.

Gogo Skotheni's initiate goes off

In a video shared on TikTok, a TikToker @julia_celeb_reports recorded a live that Gogo Skotheni was a part of. In the video, one of her initiates blasted Gogo Skotheni for resigning as a sangoma. The initiate said that she was angry that Gogo Skotheni left her alone in a group. Gogo Skotheni responded, saying she no longer wants to be a sangoma.

"I am tired, and I don't want to."

The initiate went on to detail that she lost a baby, told Gogo Skotheni about it, but the sangoma did not do anything. Watch the video of Gogo Skotheni vs her initiate below:

What is a sangoma initiate?

Traditionally, one must be initiated before becoming a sangoma. According to Science Direct, the initiation process is called thwasa and is to establish the relationship between the initiate and the spirits. Before you can officially practice as a traditional healer, an established sangoma must train you. Gogo Skotheni had a number of initiates under her guidance. Briefly News reported that the controversial Ntsiki Mazwai shared he thoughts on Gogo Skotheni's decision to quit. Ntsiki accused the former sangoma of demonising belief in ancestors.

Sangomas in South Africa are also known as traditional healers. Image: AFP Photo

Source: Getty Images

Gogo Skotheni faces backlash

Peeps discussed the initiate who confronted Gogo Skotheni. Online users were divided as they discussed whether or not a sangoma can ever quit. Many insisted that she was a fake sangoma if she could resign. Briefly News reported on actress Letoya Makhene, who is another celebrity accused of being a fake sangoma.

Ñomnom said:

"A real sangoma never quits ever."

Yadah Shange commented:

"Usisi should continue doing her Bungoma if she feels comfortable to and let Gogo skhotheni follow her calling 😂 Kunjani emhlabeni 🤔 into yobngoma is demonic that’s the truth.Take it or leave it."

Nolow insisted:

"She must refund everyone; no one just quits being a sangoma. She was a fake sangoma."

Naomi wrote:

"So, basically, she's angry at Skhotheni for leaving ubungoma? Heeebanna"

Thabiso Mazibuko speculated:

"She was fake sangoma, you can't resign ebungomeni."

Mobie added:

"Can people leave her alone haiboo she wants Jesus."

Gogo Skhotheni allegedly text ex amid lobola negotiations

Briefly News previously reported that Gogo Skhotheni is allegedly off the market. The celebrity traditional healer shared an update about getting married after splitting from her husband, Monde Shange.

Gogo Skhotheni's life update received mixed reactions. Online users speculated about Gogo Skhotheni's Instagram stories where she confirmed her traditional marriage.

Many people had a lot to say about the alleged text messages between Gogo Skhotheni and her ex. Online users speculated that the text messages may be an attempt to get attention

